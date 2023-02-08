×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

A Closer Look at the Streetwear in Netflix’s ‘You People’ 

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two

Stella McCartney Receives Honor From King Charles

Bergdorf Goodman’s Immersive Campaign to Support Independent, New York City Brands

"Only in New York," is a new 360-degree campaign aimed to support New York's burst of fresh talent.

Joana Avillez's drawing for Bergdorf Goodman.
Joana Avillez's drawing for Bergdorf Goodman. Courtesy Photo

Bergdorf Goodman is digging into its hometown legacy with help from a celebrated illustrator.

On Wednesday, the luxury department store unveils “Only in New York,” a 360-degree campaign featuring drawings by New York born-and-bred artist, Joana Avillez.

The immersive project leverages Bergdorf’s investment in independent, New York-based fashion labels. The retailer enlisted Avillez to draw a fantasy dinner party of current New Yorkers, dressed in locally designed brands.

They include Bergdorf’s fashion director Linda Fargo, alongside stylist Dara Allen, actress Hailey Benton-Gates, socialite Deeda Blair, food stylist Laila Gohar, fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, artist and furniture designer Gaetano Pesce, producer Mark Ronson, curator Antwaun Sargent, and actress Chloë Sevigny.

Each dinner party attendee is shown in looks by brands including The Row, Proenza Schouler, Khaite, Zankov and Luar.

The imaginary dinner party will be assembled in Bergdorf’s 58th Street windows, and Avillez’s illustrations will be pushed wide on social media.

Bergdorf’s has also built out a micro e-commerce website to promote the initiative and educate shoppers about the breadth of new talent in New York fashion.

Lastly, the store’s BG Restaurant had four participating designers build a specials menu of quintessential New York dishes that will be available through the end of this week.

“For the past few seasons in New York, we have seen a new generation of designers stand up and articulate completely unique perspectives on what fashion can and should be. The energy during New York Fashion Week has recently been driven by ingenuity in design, inclusivity, and a commitment to sustainability. Myself, and the team Bergdorf Goodman, are determined to stand alongside them in support and bring their visions to our customers,” said Yumi Shin, Bergdorf’s chief merchant.

On Saturday, Avillez will stake out Bergdorf’s first floor for a two-hour live illustration session that is open to the public.

ad