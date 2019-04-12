Next week, Bergdorf Goodman will launch “Designers Off Duty,” a monthly series that will showcase the hidden talents and hobbies of such designers as Phillip Lim, Jason Wu, Sander Lak of Sies Marjan, Adam Lippes, Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera, and Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Oscar de la Renta.

Lim will kick off the series Monday night with a cooking class for VIP customers and friends, featuring recipes from his recently launched cookbook, “More Than Our Bellies.” Guests will be invited to an intimate dinner at the Bergdorf Goodman restaurant where recipes from Lim’s cookbook will be served. There is no charge to participate and it’s open to a mix of VIP customers, friends of the brand and media.

“We have had a long partnership with BG, they have been supporting the brand for over a decade, and I am excited for the opportunity to share a more personal side of myself with my cookbook,” said Lim. “‘More Than Our Bellies,’ is a vehicle — much like my clothes — to continue to express love.” Lim said he’s eager to outfit his customers with clothes for the day and nurture them with food for the evening “as it is all part of the journey.”

Wu is planning a coloring class and Lak plans a movie night. The series will run monthly, with each master class held in Bergdorf Goodman’s newly renovated Eighth Floor event space.

Yumi Shin, chief merchant of Bergdorf’s, said, “Here at Bergdorf Goodman, our designers have become part of our BG family over the years. We’ve had the pleasure of getting to know them and learning about their interests and unique talents beyond their collections. They are a constant source of inspiration to us, and we are excited to be able to extend this expression of their creativity to the BG community through these very special experiences.”