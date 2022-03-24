Bergdorf Snags Exclusive for Valentino Archive Collection

Bergdorf Goodman has snagged the multibrand retail exclusive launch for the Valentino Archive collection.

On Thursday, the New York-based retailer will showcase five of the six pieces within the limited-edition collection that debuted on the runway at the Valentino show in October 2021. It will be housed in the Valentino shop on the second floor of Bergdorf’s women’s store.

The Archive collection was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the house’s creative director, and includes reimagined takes on signature designs from Valentino’s history, including the 1967 Tiger long coat, the Romantic Garden Gowns from 1971, and a white minidress famously worn by Marisa Berenson in 1968.

“We are thrilled to be launching Valentino’s Archive collection at Bergdorf Goodman ,” said chief merchant Yumi Shin. “Each of the sublime pieces bring to life Valentino’s illustrious history, interpreted by Pierpaolo Piccioli’s modern eye. Bergdorf Goodman and Valentino have a long legacy together and we look forward to offering this collection to our customers.”

The collection will also be sold at three of Valentino’s U.S. stores on Madison Avenue in New York, Bal Harbour in Florida and Beverly Hills in California.

Bergdorf’s has had a long history with Valentino and last year opened two shops at its Fifth Avenue flagship dedicated to the Italian luxury brand’s ready-to-wear and handbag collections.