Bergdorf Goodman is doubling down on its commitment to Valentino.

The upscale retailer has opened two new shops at its Fifth Avenue flagship dedicated to the Italian luxury brand’s ready-to-wear and handbags collections.

The newly installed handbag shop is located inside the 58th Street entrance and offers the Valentino Garavani collection. The shop is designed to complement the Bergdorf Goodman store and features ivory silk fabric in the niches and brass-enclosed marble shelving.

The 728-square-foot Valentino ready-to-wear shop, which was relocated into a larger corner space on the second floor, features walnut floors, a black-and-ivory rug, the ivory silk wall panels with a vintage-inspired showcase, French glass and a bronze coffee table.

“We are thrilled to unveil not just one, but two, new Valentino shops in our Bergdorf Goodman women’s store,” said Linda Fargo, senior vice president of the fashion office and store presentation for Bergdorf’s. “A testament to our longstanding relationship in fashion, the new Valentino spaces reflect Pierpaolo Piccioli’s [Valentino’s creative director] unwavering creative vision. We are confident that these new must-see homes for Valentino at Bergdorf’s will inspire and delight our customers.”

To highlight the expanded offering, Bergdorf’s, which has carried the Valentino collection for decades, will devote its windows for four weeks to the launch of the Valentino Roman Palazzo collection and the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove handbag.