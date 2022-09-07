×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Shows on Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Day to Be Rearranged

Business

EXCLUSIVE CEO Talks: Fabrizio Cardinali Maps Out Strategy for Etro’s New Phase

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: CFDA Will Mark 60 Years via Metaverse Exhibit, NFTs

Bergdorf’s Take on Convenience

It's a combo pop-up/vending machine concept from Jacquemus.

Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman

EASY PICKINGS: Jacquemus has brought the latest iteration of its “24/24 convenience store-style pop-up” to Bergdorf Goodman. The pop-up is actually a vending machine that has appeared in different incarnations in Milan, Paris and London, and makes its U.S. debut in time for New York Fashion Week.

The installation, located on Bergdorf’s fifth floor, is in BG’s signature lavender and offers exclusive items and an assortment of fall 2022 collection pieces, through the automated machine.

The eight-piece, all-black exclusive ready-to-wear collection includes Le Polo Neve, a long-sleeved knit polo, and La Maille Neve Manches, a long-sleeved cropped cardigan with “Jacquemus” logo closure, as well as knit hats, gloves, socks and a ponytail accessory. All told, it’s an array of 30 handbag stock keeping units, including four in an exclusive colorway. Those styles are Le Bambidou, Le Chiquito Moyen, Le Grand Bambino and Le Bambino Long. There is also a selection of soft accessories such as the Le Bob Gadjo bucket hat and the L’écharpe Jacquemus logo scarf. The vending machine has a three-week stint at BG.

Whether the product looks better in a vending machine or on a rack is in the eye of the beholder.

The Jacquemus vending machine at Bergdorf Goodman. SPENCER REAGAN

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Hot Summer Bags

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Bergdorf's Take on Convenience is a

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad