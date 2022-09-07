Bergdorf’s Take on Convenience

EASY PICKINGS: Jacquemus has brought the latest iteration of its “24/24 convenience store-style pop-up” to Bergdorf Goodman. The pop-up is actually a vending machine that has appeared in different incarnations in Milan, Paris and London, and makes its U.S. debut in time for New York Fashion Week.

The installation, located on Bergdorf’s fifth floor, is in BG’s signature lavender and offers exclusive items and an assortment of fall 2022 collection pieces, through the automated machine.

The eight-piece, all-black exclusive ready-to-wear collection includes Le Polo Neve, a long-sleeved knit polo, and La Maille Neve Manches, a long-sleeved cropped cardigan with “Jacquemus” logo closure, as well as knit hats, gloves, socks and a ponytail accessory. All told, it’s an array of 30 handbag stock keeping units, including four in an exclusive colorway. Those styles are Le Bambidou, Le Chiquito Moyen, Le Grand Bambino and Le Bambino Long. There is also a selection of soft accessories such as the Le Bob Gadjo bucket hat and the L’écharpe Jacquemus logo scarf. The vending machine has a three-week stint at BG.

Whether the product looks better in a vending machine or on a rack is in the eye of the beholder.