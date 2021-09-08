Bergdorf’s Opens Shop for Valentino’s ACT Collection

The love affair between Bergdorf Goodman and Valentino continues.

On Wednesday, the luxury retailer unveiled an installation featuring the brand’s ACT Collection in a shop on the second floor of the women’s store.

The ACT Collection takes its inspiration from the theater and the brand hosted a show at the historic Piccolo Teatro di Milano in Italy in March as a way to support the theater that had been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The installation at Bergdorf’s features the ACT Collection’s campaign with Zendaya on the walls, a black-and-white lightbox with the logo of the line and deep burgundy curtains and carpets.

Linda Fargo, senior vice president of the fashion office and store presentation for Bergdorf’s, said: “Good times and bad times: through it all, there are some relationships that withstand anything, and come out even stronger on the other side — such is the enduring relationship between Bergdorf Goodman and Valentino. We strengthened our commitment to each other recently with two new shops for both women’s ready-to-wear and handbags in exceptional real estate. We’re also celebrating one of the most seminal and pivotal shows of the fall season, Pierpaolo’s sexy chic ACT Collection, which finally inspired us to dress again, and begin to embrace a wardrobe beyond just comfort. His collection was also a love letter to the suffering performing arts, staged in a dark Milan theater which we’re creating a tribute installation for adjacent to the new women’s shop. It is especially meaningful given that New York’s theatrical life has also been impacted by the challenging times. We consider this moment a celebration of our shared passion and enduring bond.”

In June, Bergdorf’s opened a 728-square-foot ready-to-wear shop at the store along with a new Valentino Garavani handbag shop at its 58th Street entrance.

The installation will be open for two weeks. In addition to the shop, the ACT Collection will also be available and promoted on social media.