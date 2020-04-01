Bergdorf Goodman’s fashion director, Bruce Pask, has launched a series of Instagram Live events on the store’s social media channels as a way to continue to engage its customers and followers during the coronavirus pandemic.

He has dubbed it Bergdorf Goodman’s Designers at Home. The first was with Officine Generale’s designer Pierre Maheo on Wednesday afternoon.

Pask said he hopes to do several of these a week for both the men’s and the women’s store and there will be videos in addition to live conversations.

“I think people are looking for connections, and Instagram has become a social focal point,” he said. “And we can’t assume that our customers and followers know these people the way we do.”