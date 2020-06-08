Berlin’s most important fashion trade shows – Seek, Premium and the environmentally conscious Neonyt – are moving to Frankfurt.

The event will be called Unveiling The Unexpected: Summer 2021. It will involve five different fashion platforms, three trade fairs and two conferences. Around 2,000 designers are expected to take part.

The conferences run by Premium about sustainability and technology will also move to Frankfurt.

Frankfurt offers “a fresh page for fashion,” Detlef Braun, head of Messe Frankfurt, said at a press conference this morning announcing the move.

Frankfurt is generally better known as being Germany’s financial capital and home of the European Central Bank. Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair organizer.