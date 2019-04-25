LONDON — Berluti, the LVMH-owned men’s wear and leatherware-maker is partnering with the world’s largest auction house Sotheby’s for an online sale, titled “Berluti: The Art of Craftsmanship.”

The auction is opened for bidding until May 7 on sothebys.com, with the full exhibition on view at Sotheby’s Paris premises till April 29. It features a selection of items hand-chosen by Sotheby’s specialists, which “pay tribute to the pillars of Berluti’s heritage and proficiency. Specifically, the distinct handcrafted Berluti patina and the exclusive Venezia leather, introduced by Olga Berluti in the 1980s,” the brand said.

The sale aims to offer collectors a unique opportunity to acquire rare pieces from landmark moments throughout the shoemaker’s history.

The standout lot is a Porsche 911 S Targa sportscar from 1973, fully customized in an exclusive Berluti patinated leather interior with nearly 500 hours of crafting and a reserve price at 140,000 euros.

Other prizes in the auction include Triumph Bonneville T120 motorbike, luxury items signed by soccer players Didier Drogba and Paul Pogba and model Natalia Vodianova.