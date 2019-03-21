A BIGGER SPLASH: After Chanel’s Coco Beach collection and Loewe’s collaboration with Paula’s Ibiza, it is men’s wear’s turn to head to the beach with a new seasonal collection from Berluti featuring everything from pool rings to swim shorts.

Accessories combine the brand’s signature patinated Venezia leather with neon accents, while items such as beach towels and deck chairs prominently feature the new logo introduced by creative director Kris Van Assche.

The Berluti Beach capsule line, featuring items ranging from a $320 key ring to a $5,000 weekend bag, will go on sale at Berluti stores worldwide from April 7. Window displays will feature a summery blue skyline framed with a wall of light-reflecting inflatable cubes.