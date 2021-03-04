PRESS PAUSE: In the latest delay attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, Berluti has postponed the presentation of its men’s collection in Shanghai by more than a month.

Initially scheduled for March 5, the event will now take place on April 8 at 1:30 p.m. CET, the house said Thursday. Berluti will stage the reveal on its website and social networks, coinciding with a physical event in Shanghai, where the collection will be on display. It did not specify the reason for the postponement.

A number of houses have delayed the presentations of their fall collections, initially expected to take place during Paris Fashion Week, including Maison Margiela, Mugler and Olivier Theyskens.

Berluti’s artistic director Kris Van Assche told WWD in January that the brand’s presentation would consist of a video titled “Living Apart Together” that will be broadcast on 10 large screens, in addition to a connection between Shanghai and Paris.

This season features a collaboration with Berlin-based Russian artist Lev Khesin, who works with dense layers of silicone paint, in a process that Van Assche compares to the application of the patina that produces the deep shades in Berluti’s shoes and leather goods.

Keen to avoid a standard filmed runway show, the designer tapped Yoann Lemoine, the musician better known as Woodkid, as creative consultant. The concept for the video, directed by Antoine Asseraf and choreographed by Olivier Casamayou, was inspired by the restrictions enforced by the pandemic.

