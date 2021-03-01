NEW HORIZONS: Mother-daughter duo Charlotte and Bernadette de Geyter want you to spend your entire day in their whimsical creations: From having breakfast on one of their new ceramic plates, to lounging at home in the brand’s silk-printed pajamas, changing into one of their new knits and “ending the day in a robe, having some pasta in the ceramics.”

Their world has certainly expanded from the romantic, floral-printed maxi dresses they debuted three years ago.

“We had more time to think how to use our prints in different ways,” said Charlotte, who always hand-draws the prints of the brand’s signature dresses.

With more time to experiment for fall 2021, she started drawing directly onto vegan leather skirts and dresses to create one-of-a-kind pieces, as well as reimagining her drawings in the form of nostalgic intarsias on knitwear — a new category for the young label. Beyond ready-to-wear, the mother-daughter duo also decided to delve into home wear, applying their signature florals on ceramic plates, vases, pillows and napkins.

The ceramics in the new range were produced by a ceramicist in South Africa, who created everything by hand, sharing the process with the mother-daughter duo via Zoom and WhatsApp images.

“I had bought ceramics by him before, so we got in touch. It was something new for him, too, which made for a beautiful creative exchange,” said Bernadette, explaining how each plate is different, given the hand touch.

There are also tablecloths and pillows to match the ceramics, in some of the brand’s earliest prints, like a red and pink rose print or an abstract floral pattern in soft, pastel hues.

The idea is to update the home collection seasonally, to match the brand’s ready-to-wear. “People have got a taste of how it is to dress their homes, too, and that won’t change,” added Charlotte.

The duo channeled the same sense of “optimism and comfort” into their new fall 2021 range, which aimed at offering clothes that would fulfill women’s needs, whether they’re going out or staying home.

“We wanted to be prepared for both scenarios,” said Charlotte.

Hence the crisp taffeta dresses that were paired with more laid-back knitwear, the silk pajamas and loose maxi dresses that melded comfort with a touch of drama.

“Our identity has only gotten stronger with what happened in the last year. We started with printed robes and sharing bits and pieces from my mother’s home and now we want take things to the next level,” added Charlotte.