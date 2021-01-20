Senator Bernie Sanders’ Inauguration Look Goes Viral

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

AP

An unlikely figure is going viral for their fashion at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Sen. Bernie Sanders created a frenzy on social media Wednesday while he attended the Biden inauguration, with many on social media admiring the senator’s fashion choice for the historic moment.

Unlike his fellow attendees, who chose emerging and heritage fashion designers to create their inauguration looks, Sanders opted for a more casual winter look in line with his signature grandpa style that’s been praised and even replicated by his younger fans (and inspired no less than Demna Gvasalia at Balenciaga for fall 2017.

While he may not have sported a high-fashion look, there was some meaning behind the senator’s wardrobe. Sanders chose his favorite Burton winter coat — which social media users pointed out was the same jacket he wore during a viral campaign video released last year — and paired it with sustainably made knitted mittens designed by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction who gifted the pair to Sanders.

Ellis designed the oversize mittens with repurposed wool from sweaters and lined them with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. Sanders had previously worn the mittens at last year’s Women’s March in Portsmouth, N.H.

Scroll on to see social media reactions to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inauguration day look.

inauguration Joe Biden Social Media
