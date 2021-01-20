Senator Bernie Sanders’ Inauguration Look Goes Viral

An unlikely figure is going viral for their fashion at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Sen. Bernie Sanders created a frenzy on social media Wednesday while he attended the Biden inauguration, with many on social media admiring the senator’s fashion choice for the historic moment.

Unlike his fellow attendees, who chose emerging and heritage fashion designers to create their inauguration looks, Sanders opted for a more casual winter look in line with his signature grandpa style that’s been praised and even replicated by his younger fans (and inspired no less than Demna Gvasalia at Balenciaga for fall 2017.

While he may not have sported a high-fashion look, there was some meaning behind the senator’s wardrobe. Sanders chose his favorite Burton winter coat — which social media users pointed out was the same jacket he wore during a viral campaign video released last year — and paired it with sustainably made knitted mittens designed by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction who gifted the pair to Sanders.

Ellis designed the oversize mittens with repurposed wool from sweaters and lined them with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. Sanders had previously worn the mittens at last year’s Women’s March in Portsmouth, N.H.

Scroll on to see social media reactions to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inauguration day look.

bernie absolutely crushing vermont dadcore pic.twitter.com/fWp4dX5Xe2 — rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) January 20, 2021

"I am once again asking for a space heater." https://t.co/2PmfOWFGYE — Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) January 20, 2021

I see everyone mocking Bernie's "grandpa at the post office" vibe today but those mittens are clutch pic.twitter.com/cVwINTnqR6 — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 20, 2021

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

Bernie has places to be after this 😭 pic.twitter.com/N8fSBHwgZi — astasia (@AstasiaWill) January 20, 2021

Bernie with zero sartorial consideration. Just full Vermont grandfather pic.twitter.com/hCmf14AeZg — Kozza (@Kozza) January 20, 2021

Everyone else: wearing giant, dressy black and grey coats Bernie: This is my good jacket, and it keeps me warm. I’m wearing it pic.twitter.com/fZk9I90iVw — Cameron Newton (@CamBNewton) January 20, 2021

