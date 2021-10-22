×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

L’Oréal Sees Continued Sales Acceleration in Q3

Business

Hermès Revenues Jump 31.5% in Q3 as Asia Remains Strong

Fashion

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear Back in the Spotlight

Bernie Sanders’ Head – and Those Mittens – Are Still Bobbing Along

The Vermont Senator's viral inauguration look will be used on new bobblehead versions.

Bernie Sanders bobbleheads.
The new versions of the Bernie Sanders bobbleheads.

It became the viral moment during President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January: Sen. Bernie Sanders (D., Vt.) watching the swearing-in wrapped in a Burton winter coat and sustainable mittens from a local teacher named Jen Ellis. The outfit drew immediate reaction on social media, sparking thousands of memes of the politician Photoshopped into everything from the surface of the moon and the Lincoln Memorial to a cast photo of “The Golden Girls.” His campaign created a crewneck sweater featuring the image to raise money for Meals on Wheels in Vermont, and the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum jumped into the fray, creating a bobblehead of the masked Sanders sitting in a folding chair with his legs and arms crossed.

Well, just in time for the holiday season, he’s baaaack!

The bobblehead museum — yes, there is a bobblehead museum — today will release four new Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Mittens bobbleheads featuring different versions of the now-famous image. That includes a standing version as well as an ornament, dashboard mini and Mantle Mate.

Related Galleries

The special-edition bobbleheads retail from $20 for the ornament and dashboard mini to $25 for the standing version and the Mantle Mate, which is designed to be featured alongside holiday stockings above the fireplace or on any table, desk or shelf. A limited number of the original bobbleheads are available at the museum’s online store or its Milwaukee location for $25.

To date, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has sold close to 30,000 of the original Bernie Sanders bobblehead, making it the second bestselling bobblehead in the museum’s history behind the original Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead. The bobblehead of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the 101-year-old basketball team chaplain at Loyola University Chicago, held the top spot before Fauci and Sanders. The success of the original bobblehead led to a $10,000 donation to Meals on Wheels Vermont.

A spokesperson said the goal is sell another 20,000 bobbleheads by Jan. 20, the first anniversary of the Biden inaugural.

Political bobbleheads have been popular since 1960 when John F. Kennedy was made into a bobblehead, and all 46 presidents have now had their likenesses immortalized in bobble form.

“It’s been fun to see how much people have enjoyed the original Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Mittens bobblehead and when we started receiving requests for additional versions, we got to work,” said Phil Sklar, cofounder and chief executive officer of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “We think people will really enjoy these new bobbleheads featuring the viral moments.”

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bernie Sanders' Head – and Those

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad