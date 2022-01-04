The Hottest Beauty Products to Buy Now, According to TikTok

If some of your favorite beauty products have sold out recently, blame it on TikTok.

Popular makeup and skin care products have been rapidly increasing in popularity as of late due to influencers and regular consumers alike, who share some of their favorite go-tos in videos that accrue millions of views each.

Though the popular social media application has suggested some rather unorthodox — and even bizarre — beauty hacks, the products that continue to be mentioned time and time again have stood the test of time to prove they really are worth the money and the wait.

Some of the beauty brands mentioned have already garnered a cult following without the free promotion of TikTok, such as Charlotte Tilbury, Dior and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, to name a few. Drugstore makeup brands like Maybelline and L’Oréal Paris have made the cut.

Below, WWD takes a look at some of the most popular beauty products according to TikTok. Scroll on for more.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil Courtesy of Sephora

If you check every website that carries Dior beauty products, each will have been sold out of the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil in virtually every color, all due to beauty enthusiasts on TikTok such as model Caitlin Lawson who simply applied the product in a short clip only to have it go viral with more than 5 million views and 200,000 likes.

The lip oil essentially acts like a lip gloss without the sticky or greasy feeling of one. It enhances the appearance of the lips with its shine and also nurtures the lips with its cherry oil.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm Courtesy of Sephora

Though it seems Charlotte Tilbury’s products have always been difficult to attain due to their popularity, one of the brand’s most highly sought-after items is none other than the Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm. Of course, its contour wand is also just as popular, but the Pinkgasm shade is almost always sold out. Even the official Charlotte Tilbury e-commerce site itself has marked the item as a “TikTok Sensation!”

It also didn’t help that when singer Madison Beer’s Vogue’s Beauty Secrets segment came out — she said if she could only use one makeup product for the rest of her life, it would be the Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm.

Dyson Airwrap Complete

Dyson Airwrap Complete Courtesy of Sephora

It seems the Dyson Airwrap Complete has replaced the Revlon One-Step Hairdryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush (though the latter is still extremely popular) as the most popular hair tool on TikTok. The Dyson Airwrap Complete is one of the most sought-after items in the hair tool realm, not necessarily because of its performance alone, but also because of its steep price tag. The entire set is priced at $549, which makes it one of the more luxurious hair products.

Freck Beauty’s Freck The Original Freckle

Freck Beauty Freck The Original Freckle Courtesy of Sephora

Though faux freckles are nothing new, the sensation blew up once again when beauty fanatics started showing users how to use the pen on TikTok, giving the appearance of natural-looking freckles on the face.

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush Courtesy of Sephora

For a while, users on TikTok were convinced makeup artist Ariel Tejeda used this popular blush product on Kylie Jenner, but in August, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul debunked the rumor. But that didn’t mean the Rosy Glow Blush wasn’t worth the hype, because it was. Apparently, Dior reinvented is blush formula with a unique color reviver technology, so that the temperature and moisture level of your skin will create a custom rosy effect on your cheeks, hence its “color-changing” label on TikTok.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Dew Drops

Glow Recipe Watermelon Dew Drops Courtesy of Sephora

It almost always starts with one person, which was the case for the Glow Recipe Dew Drops when Stephanie Valentine, known online as Glamzilla, said she started using the product months before it went viral. When other creators noticed how well Valentine’s skin appeared after using the the Dew Drops in her now-viral YouTube video, the label apparently witnessed a 600 percent increase in daily sales a few days later.

Olaplex

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Courtesy of Sephora

Olaplex has been around for a while now, and though users acknowledge its popularity and reviews since YouTubers loved the brand in 2016, it seems its products’ demand is surging with a second life on TikTok. Though most of the items are popular, the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector is one of the standouts, which significantly helps damaged hair with its bond-building formula and it is also known for being sulfate-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, color-safe, vegan and cruelty-free formula.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Joy Courtesy of Sephora

It’s no secret that Selena Gomez worked long and hard to perfect her now-popular Rare Beauty brand, so it should come as no surprise that her products have had rave reviews on TikTok, especially her brand’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which is one of the singer-actress’ favorite go-to products.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Temporary Eye Tightener

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Temporary Eye Tightener Courtesy of Sephora

If you’ve come across Tinx’s page on TikTok, you probably have seen the influencer try out this product in real-time and the quick results. Aside from Tinx (born Christina Najjar), many other users have gone on to try the viral product and used the time-lapse video feature to fast-forward to display the quick results.

Apply quick-fix eye cream under your eyes, to form and right the skin and to help the appearance of under-eye bags, wrinkles and fine lines temporarily.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder Courtesy of Ulta

When it comes to flawless foundation, it seems L’Oréal Paris’ Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder may win this round, according to TikTok users. The product’s application apparently is smooth and flawless, as if you never had pores to begin with.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara Courtesy of Ulta

If you’re looking for the appearance of long, voluminous lashes without the help of false eyelashes, look no further than Maybelline. The formula apparently includes bamboo extract, which moisturizes the lashes on top of enhancing their volume.

READ MORE HERE:

The 14 Best Bubble Bath Products for a Relaxing Escape

How Creator-led TikTok Content Drives Beauty Brand Awareness

‘Tis the Season for TikTok Monetization