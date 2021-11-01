The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021

This year’s celebrity Halloween costumes showcased a number of pop culture references.

Hailey Bieber lived out her pop idol dreams by dressing up as not one, but four different versions of Britney Spears, while Saweetie paid tribute to her favorite Catwoman (Halle Berry). Heidi Klum remained loyal to her love for Halloween by creating a grotesque short film about zombies.

The “Squid Game” references were plenty, with Blackpink’s Lisa dressing up as the giant robotic doll from the popular Korean drama. Harry Styles celebrated the holiday the best way he knew how: by throwing a concert in New York City called “Harryween.” The Grammy-winning singer stepped onto the stage as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz,” complete with sequined red pumps.

Ariana Grande, known for her elaborate costumes in the past, traded in her signature bunny ears and high ponytail to emulate the classic “Creature From the Black Lagoon,” even going as far as creating movie posters with her husband Dalton Gomez as a “handsome scuba man.”

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, their children Luna and Miles, and Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen, trick or treated as The Addams Family, while Kendall Jenner channeled her inner alien as she dressed as the iconic martian girl from “Mars Attacks!” Lizzo took to the streets — literally — as Grogu aka Baby Yoda from Disney’s “The Mandalorian,” where some fans didn’t even recognize the famous singer.

Though cutest costume this year goes to Kaavia James Union Wade, the nearly three-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, who dressed up as Adele wearing her custom, black-and-white Schiaparelli dress. She even posed with Crosby Sparrow, the toddler son of Nicole Lyn and Chad Easterling, to recreate the adorable couple shot of Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul, the famed sports agent.

From Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrating Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, to Cardi B as Morticia Addams to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as Lizzie McGuire and Paolo Valisari, here are some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of this year. Scroll on for more.

