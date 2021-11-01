×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Bridal Designers and Retailers Rev Up for More Weddings

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Speaks at G20 Meeting in Rome

Beauty

Jay-Z Testifies in Court as Parlux Saga Continues

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021

A look at some of the best costumes worn by celebrities this year.

Blackpink's Lisa Halloween Squid Game
Blackpink's Lisa dressed as the robotic killer doll from popular Korean drama, "Squid Game." Lisa/Instagram

This year’s celebrity Halloween costumes showcased a number of pop culture references.

Hailey Bieber lived out her pop idol dreams by dressing up as not one, but four different versions of Britney Spears, while Saweetie paid tribute to her favorite Catwoman (Halle Berry). Heidi Klum remained loyal to her love for Halloween by creating a grotesque short film about zombies.

The “Squid Game” references were plenty, with Blackpink’s Lisa dressing up as the giant robotic doll from the popular Korean drama. Harry Styles celebrated the holiday the best way he knew how: by throwing a concert in New York City called “Harryween.” The Grammy-winning singer stepped onto the stage as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz,” complete with sequined red pumps.

Ariana Grande, known for her elaborate costumes in the past, traded in her signature bunny ears and high ponytail to emulate the classic “Creature From the Black Lagoon,” even going as far as creating movie posters with her husband Dalton Gomez as a “handsome scuba man.”

Related Galleries

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, their children Luna and Miles, and Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen, trick or treated as The Addams Family, while Kendall Jenner channeled her inner alien as she dressed as the iconic martian girl from “Mars Attacks!” Lizzo took to the streets — literally — as Grogu aka Baby Yoda from Disney’s “The Mandalorian,” where some fans didn’t even recognize the famous singer.

Though cutest costume this year goes to Kaavia James Union Wade, the nearly three-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, who dressed up as Adele wearing her custom, black-and-white Schiaparelli dress. She even posed with Crosby Sparrow, the toddler son of Nicole Lyn and Chad Easterling, to recreate the adorable couple shot of Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul, the famed sports agent.

From Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrating Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, to Cardi B as Morticia Addams to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as Lizzie McGuire and Paolo Valisari, here are some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of this year. Scroll on for more.

READ MORE HERE: 

WWD Report Card: Celebrities Do Halloween

The Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All Time

The Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Halloween 2021: Blackpink’s Lisa, Lizzo, Hailey

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad