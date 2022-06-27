×
Today's Digital Daily

Luxottica Founder Leonardo Del Vecchio Dies Aged 87

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

The Standout Fashion Moments From the BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Stars like Cynthia Erivo, Lizzo, Taraji P. Hensen and others made an impression with their fashion at the annual awards show.

The 2022 BET Awards was full of major fashion moments.

The annual awards show hosted Sunday night in Los Angeles saw celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Taraji P. Hensen, Billy Porter, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and many others come together to celebrate the year’s biggest cultural moments while wearing standout fashion looks from recent runway collections.

Hensen, who hosted the show for the second year in a row, made several outfit changes during the ceremony that resonated with spectators. The actress’ first look, however, seemed to make the biggest impression, as Hensen looked to a rhinestone-embellished Tom Ford gown.

Porter, known for his eclectic, high-fashion style, also wowed spectators on the red carpet wearing a futuristic, pointed shoulder sweater dress and matching skirt from Rick Owens.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the most standout fashion moments from the 2022 BET Awards. Scroll on for more and click through the above gallery to see all the red carpet looks.

Taraji P. Hensen in Tom Ford

best dressed, Taraji P. Henson at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Taraji P. Henson at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

As the show’s host, Hensen had a slew of outfits for the 2022 BET Awards. The actress started off the evening walking the BET Awards red carpet wearing a rhinestone-encrusted, fitted gown with a chain embellishment designed by Tom Ford.

Lizzo in Gucci

best dressed, Lizzo at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo at the 2022 BET Awards held at the June 26 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Grammy-winning musician Lizzo went with a modernized take on old Hollywood glamour for the 2022 BET Awards. The musician wore a custom Gucci blue metallic draped dress accented with black feathers on the sleeves and hem.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

best dressed, Cynthia Erivo in louis vuitton dress at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cynthia Erivo wears Louis Vuitton at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Erivo brought her signature colorful style to the 2022 BET Awards, wearing a look from Louis Vuitton’s recent resort 2023 collection. The Oscar-nominated actress wore a two-piece, multicolored ensemble paired with gold platform heels.

Billy Porter in Rick Owens

best dressed, Billy Porter at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Billy Porter at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles Michael Buckner for Variety

Porter, known for his eclectic style, went with a gothic-inspired look for the 2022 BET Awards. The “Pose” actor wore a pointed shoulder, gray wool sweater and matching skirt from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Janelle Monáe in Roberto Cavalli

best dressed, Janelle Monáe at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Monáe looked to Roberto Cavalli’s fall 2022 rtw collection for the BET Awards, wearing a black draped, sheer dress accented with leather straps and a floral embellishment.

According to Monáe’s stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn, the singer’s red carpet look was partially a response to the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion after nearly 50 years. The stylist posted photos of Monáe on social media with the caption, “My body, my choice.”

Mary J. Blige in Tony Ward

best dressed, Mary J. Blige at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Mary J. Blige at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Blige attended the 2022 BET Awards wearing a simple, yet chic look from Tony Ward. The musician wore a matching white one-sleeved crop top paired with a ruched maxiskirt with a thigh-high slit from the designer.

Saucy Santana in Area

best dressed, Saucy Santana at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Saucy Santana at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Rapper Saucy Santana went with a bold red carpet look for the BET Awards, wearing a yellow and green houndstooth print sculptural blazer jacket paired with knee-high feathered ombré boots from Area’s spring 2022 rtw collection. The look was styled by Law Roach.

