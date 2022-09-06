×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everlane 2.0 : The San Francisco Clothing Brand Introduces a New Fashion Strategy and Creative Director

Accessories

Beyoncé’s Tiffany Encore Sees Fashion and Culture Collide

Business

Weak Pound Holds Steady Against Dollar, Euro as Truss Named British PM

The Standout Fashion Looks From Venice Film Festival 2022

Stars like Florence Pugh, Tessa Thompson, Julianne Moore and many others have stunned on the red carpet at the annual film festival.

Sadie Sink attends "The Whale" red
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Alessandra
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Tessa
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Hillary
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Emma
View ALL 52 Photos

The 2022 Venice Film Festival has produced a large range of standout fashion moments on the red carpet

The 79th edition of the annual film festival has brought together many of today’s biggest celebrities including Julianne Moore, Tessa Thompson, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Sadie Sink and many others who have stunned in high-fashion looks from the likes of Valentino, Armani Privé, Gucci and others. 

Moore, this year’s jury president, has had a streak of memorable fashion moments, working with stylist Kate Young to create looks from Armani Privé, Valentino, Alaïa and others. 

Here, WWD rounds up some of the standout fashion moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Read on for more.

Julianne Moore in Valentino

Julianne Moore attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in Venice, Italy. Corbis via Getty Images

As this year’s jury president, Julianne Moore has had a streak of standout fashion moments on the red carpet. One of her most memorable looks came during the opening night of the film festival for the premiere of “White Noise,” where she wore a sheer black dress designed with multicolored sequins. 

Emma Chamberlain in Valentino

Emma Chamberlain attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in Venice, Italy. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

YouTube star Emma Chamberlain looked to archival fashion for the Venice Film Festival, wearing a red ruched gown from Valentino’s fall 2007 collection. Chamberlain’s dress featured a sash detailing across the shoulders and hips. She paired the look with Cartier jewelry and a clutch from Jimmy Choo.

Cate Blanchett in Schiaparelli

Cate Blanchett attends the “Tar” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Venice, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Cate Blanchett attended the premiere of her film “Tár” wearing a high-fashion look by Schiaparelli. The actress’ look consisted of a black velvet corset top accented with multicolored, hand-painted flowers paired with matching black velvet trousers. 

Tessa Thompson in Elie Saab

Tessa Thompson at the premiere of “Bardo” at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1. AFP via Getty Images

Tessa Thompson has looked to her edgy style throughout the Venice Film Festival, including at the red carpet premiere of “Bardo” where she wore an all-red satin wrapped dress with an attached hood and cape from Elie Saab’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Christopher John Rogers 

Jodie Turner-Smith at the premiere of “Bardo” at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith has also had a streak of standout fashion moments during the 2022 Venice Film Festival, including at the premiere of “Bardo.” On the red carpet, Turner-Smith wore a multicolored paint-splatter design dress from Christopher John Rogers’ pre-fall 2023 collection.

Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann

Timothée Chalamet attends the “Bones & All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Venice, Italy. WireImage

Timothée Chalamet looked to his eclectic style and go-to designer for his latest appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Chalamet worked with designer Haider Ackermann for the premiere of his film, “Bones & All,” wearing a metallic red halter-neck top with a backless design paired with matching red trousers. 

Sadie Sink in Alexander McQueen

Sadie Sink attends “The Whale” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

Sadie Sink attended the premiere of her film “The Whale” wearing a standout look from Alexander McQueen. The actress’ look was a strapless, crystal-embroidered tulle dress featuring cutouts from the design house’s spring 2023 pre-collection. 

Florence Pugh in Valentino

Florence Pugh attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5 in Venice, Italy. WireImage

Florence Pugh made her highly anticipated Venice Film Festival debut wearing a black sheer dress with sequin embroidery over black high-waisted shorts from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. She paired the look with black feather-embellished heels and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Harry Styles in Gucci

Harry Styles attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5 in Venice, Italy. Corbis via Getty Images

Harry Styles looked to his fashion collaboration with Gucci for his debut appearance at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling.” The musician and actor’s look consisted of a double-breasted navy suit over a powder blue button down with an exaggerated collar. 

Olivia Wilde in Gucci

Olivia Wilde attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5 in Venice, Italy. Corbis via Getty Images

Actress and director Olivia Wilde also looked to Gucci for the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere, wearing a custom yellow draped chiffon dress overlaid with crystal embroidery from the design house. 

PHOTOS: Stars on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival 2022.

