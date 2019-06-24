The BET Awards had no shortage of high fashion moments and standout performances.

Held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the awards show brought together the likes of Cardi B, Taraji P. Henson, DJ Khaled, Ella Mai, H.E.R. and Regina Hall, among others, to celebrate achievements across film, TV, music and sports. Many attendees brought out their best red carpet looks for the show, including Lil Nas X, who wore a graphic turquoise suit by Pyer Moss, and Yara Shahidi, who wore a pale blue sweater and matching sequin skirt from Prabal Gurung’s resort 2020 collection.

Aside from the fashion, the BET Awards had a number of memorable moments, including a surprise appearance by Rihanna — who’s busy growing her Fenty fashion label — who honored Mary J. Blige with the Lifetime Achievement Award. “You have set the bar for relatable, timeless and classic music,” she said. “Mary J. Blige, you opened multiple doors for female artists in this industry and on behalf of all the women that came after you, like myself, thank you for being you so we could feel comfortable being ourselves.”

Leading with the most nominations, Cardi B took home the night’s top award, Album of the Year, for “Invasion of Privacy.” However, her most memorable moment of the night was her risqué performance of “Clout” and “Press” with husband Offset.

Lizzo, who was nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, also delivered a memorable performance of her hit “Truth Hurts,” while dressed in a wedding gown and dancing on top of a wedding cake.

The night’s most emotional moment came when the Exonerated Five — Raymond Santana Jr., Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Korey Wise and Kevin Richardson — received a standing ovation on stage.

Click through the above gallery to see more fashion from the BET Awards 2019.

