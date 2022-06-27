×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Luxottica Founder Leonardo Del Vecchio Dies Aged 87

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Outfits Looked on Fashion Week Runways

Celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe and more looked to recent runway shows for the awards show.

Cynthia Erivo at the 2022 BET
How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red
Billy Porter at the 2022 BET
Cynthia Erivo at the 2022 BET
How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red
View ALL 10 Photos

The 2022 BET Awards brought together major celebrities Sunday night, with many stars looking to recent fashion week collections for their red carpet looks.

Celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe, Halle Bailey and others looked to the collections of designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Roberto Cavalli and more to have a standout fashion moment at the awards show.

Erivo, known for her colorful, couture-like style on the red carpet, looked to Louis Vuitton’s recent resort 2023 collection for the BET awards. The Oscar-nominated actress wore a multicolored, sculptural two-piece set paired with gold platform heels. Her look was styled by Jason Bolden.

Billy Porter in rick owens gray outfit at the 2022 BET Awards, fall 2022 rtw
Billy Porter in Rick Owens at the 2022 BET Awards WWD/Variety

Porter, also known for regularly leaving an impression on the red carpet, went a more gothic route for the BET Awards. The “Pose” actor wore a pointed shoulder, gray wool sweater with a matching skirt from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

While rtw collections seemingly reigned at the 2022 BET Awards, some went for a couture moment. Take rapper Bia, who wore a bustier-style beige dress with a coat-like skirt from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2021 couture collection.

Suits also popped up on the BET Awards red carpet, notably on Waithe, who wore a light blue suit with a pink lapel from Casablanca’s spring 2022 rtw collection.

READ MORE HERE: 

Click to See Photos of How 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the Fashion Week Runways 

All the Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 BET Awards 

Janelle Monáe’s Sheer Roberto Cavalli Dress Advocates for Bodily Rights at BET Awards 

Mary J. Blige Marries Street Style With Red Carpet Glamour in Tony Ward at the BET Awards 

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Hot Summer Bags

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad