How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Outfits Looked on Fashion Week Runways

The 2022 BET Awards brought together major celebrities Sunday night, with many stars looking to recent fashion week collections for their red carpet looks.

Celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe, Halle Bailey and others looked to the collections of designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Roberto Cavalli and more to have a standout fashion moment at the awards show.

Erivo, known for her colorful, couture-like style on the red carpet, looked to Louis Vuitton’s recent resort 2023 collection for the BET awards. The Oscar-nominated actress wore a multicolored, sculptural two-piece set paired with gold platform heels. Her look was styled by Jason Bolden.

Billy Porter in Rick Owens at the 2022 BET Awards WWD/Variety

Porter, also known for regularly leaving an impression on the red carpet, went a more gothic route for the BET Awards. The “Pose” actor wore a pointed shoulder, gray wool sweater with a matching skirt from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

While rtw collections seemingly reigned at the 2022 BET Awards, some went for a couture moment. Take rapper Bia, who wore a bustier-style beige dress with a coat-like skirt from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2021 couture collection.

Suits also popped up on the BET Awards red carpet, notably on Waithe, who wore a light blue suit with a pink lapel from Casablanca’s spring 2022 rtw collection.

