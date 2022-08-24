Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New Collection in Hollywood

It was on Aug. 10 that Betsey Johnson turned 80, but the time to mark the milestone birthday came Tuesday evening at a party she hosted in Hollywood.

Held at the Lombardi House — a restored Victorian-style farmhouse built in 1904 — it was also an occasion to showcase her latest line, the “80th Birthday Collection.” Pulling from her archives, featuring ready-to-wear and accessories, Johnson told WWD it’s her “greatest hits album and love letter” to her past creations.

The event brought out “Euphoria” actress Chloe Cherry, as well as actress Larsen Thompson; influencer Benny Drama; models Charlotte McKinney, Joy Corrigan, Carmella Rose, and “Rupaul’s Drag Race” contestant Gottmik, the night’s performer.

Many of the guests wore pieces from the collection, bodycon floral dresses and ’80s-era tulle tutu skirts. Johnson had on a look made with a Halloween-inspired spider motif and matching boots.

The residence was turned into Johnson’s universe: a playful and kitschy pink-filled space with a shiny ’60s-style trailer as the pièce de résistance — an ode to her former mobile home by Paradise Cove in Malibu, California.

“This is a huge accomplishment in my life, and I can’t believe I made it this far,” Johnson said of her birthday. “I live every day to the fullest and have never felt so beautiful, energetic and optimistic for the future. Can’t wait for another 80 years.”