×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont, Farfetch Shares Climb on YNAP Deal

Beauty

Sephora Beefs Up Global Team

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Contemporary Indigenous Fashion Takes Center Stage

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New Collection in Hollywood

Chloe Cherry, Larsen Thompson, Benny Drama, Charlotte Mckinney and Gottmik, the night’s performer, were among the guests.

Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson Courtesy of Betsey Johnson/Max Bronner

It was on Aug. 10 that Betsey Johnson turned 80, but the time to mark the milestone birthday came Tuesday evening at a party she hosted in Hollywood.

Held at the Lombardi House — a restored Victorian-style farmhouse built in 1904 — it was also an occasion to showcase her latest line, the “80th Birthday Collection.” Pulling from her archives, featuring ready-to-wear and accessories, Johnson told WWD it’s her “greatest hits album and love letter” to her past creations.

The event brought out “Euphoria” actress Chloe Cherry, as well as actress Larsen Thompson; influencer Benny Drama; models Charlotte McKinney, Joy Corrigan, Carmella Rose, and “Rupaul’s Drag Race” contestant Gottmik, the night’s performer.

Many of the guests wore pieces from the collection, bodycon floral dresses and ’80s-era tulle tutu skirts. Johnson had on a look made with a Halloween-inspired spider motif and matching boots.

The residence was turned into Johnson’s universe: a playful and kitschy pink-filled space with a shiny ’60s-style trailer as the pièce de résistance — an ode to her former mobile home by Paradise Cove in Malibu, California.

“This is a huge accomplishment in my life, and I can’t believe I made it this far,” Johnson said of her birthday. “I live every day to the fullest and have never felt so beautiful, energetic and optimistic for the future. Can’t wait for another 80 years.”

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Hot Summer Bags

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad