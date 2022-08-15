×
Betsey Johnson Releases ‘Greatest Hits’ Collection for Her 80th Birthday

"I live every day to the fullest and have never felt so beautiful, energetic and optimistic for the future," Johnson told WWD.

Betsey Johnson
A look at the new Betsey Johnson launch, out in honor of her milestone birthday. Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

In honor of her milestone birthday — turning 80 on Aug. 10 — Betsey Johnson has unveiled a line of ready-to-wear and accessories, out Monday.

“This collection is a celebration,” Johnson told WWD in a statement. “I think of it as my greatest hits album, and a love letter to all of my past creations.”

Pulling from her archives, it’s a showcase of her all-time favorite prints and silhouettes: floral dresses — hot pink roses against black cotton Lycra; ’80s-era tulle tutu skirts, and ’90s mary jane platforms, stilettos and boots. Also using a Mark Mahoney-designed tattoo pattern and a Halloween-inspired spider motif, there are slip and corset dresses, leggings, cropped tops, miniskirts, playful bags (shaped as a phone, birthday cake and Champagne bucket) and a set of chunky costume jewelry.

Available direct-to-consumer on Johnson’s site and at Macy’s, the limited-edition release is priced between $49 and $150.

Betsey Johnson
The line showcases three prints: roses, tattoos and spiders (seen here). Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

“This is a huge accomplishment in my life, and I can’t believe I made it this far,” Johnson continued of her birthday. “I live every day to the fullest and have never felt so beautiful, energetic and optimistic for the future. Can’t wait for another 80 years.”

Betsey Johnson
A look featuring the Mark Mahoney-designed tattoo print. Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

In 2020, Johnson released “Betsey: A Memoir,” sharing her life story as a breast cancer survivor and the history of her business. At one point, her namesake brand had 75 stores and brought in between $50 million and $100 million in annual sales.

Most recently, she launched hair accessories, a limited-edition butterfly-inspired capsule in collaboration with Jennifer Behr.

A longtime New Yorker, born in Connecticut, Johnson is now living in Malibu, California.

