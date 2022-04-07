×
Betsey Johnson Hooks Up With Knix for Intimates and Apparel Collection

The collection runs the gamut from nightgowns and sleep sets to bras and underwear.

Betsey Johnson in the Knix x
Betsey Johnson in the Knix x Betsey Johnson Modal Hold Me Nightgown. Courtesy shot from Knix.

Betsy Johnson has teamed with Knix for a new collaboration. The collection features nightgowns, sleep sets, bras, underwear and cropped pants and tops in lively prints.

Knix, which was founded by Joanna Griffiths in 2013, is a direct-to-consumer brand based in Toronto with an e-commerce business and three stores in Canada.

The company makes bras, shapewear, loungewear, active, sleepwear and maternity clothes including lightweight anti-chafing shorts, wireless bras and leakproof underwear.

“I’m nuts for Knix,” said Betsey Johnson. “I’ve never had so much fun collaborating with a design team who understands Betsey Johnson while being able to create pieces that I myself want to live in everyday.”

“From the tiniest bikini brief to comfy cozy PJ’s and sexy slipdresses — my Knix collection is a complete wardrobe. Wear it under, wear it over. Inside or outside. Simple as that, all you need is Betsey Johnson x Knix to have a little fun this season,” added the designer.

Retail prices will range from $18 to $60. For now, it’s a one-time collaboration, but according to the company, “we’re always open to extending our partnerships, if it’s in the best interest of the brand and our respective partner.”

To accompany the collection’s unusual prints, AR integration with the use of filters is available on Knix’s Instagram channel to give customers the opportunity to bring the world of Betsey Johnson to life. The filters are inspired by the four prints of the collection: Pink Rose Fete,  Pretty Kitty, Flutter By and Flower Flourish.

The collection launches April 12 at knix.com and select Knix stores.

