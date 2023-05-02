Betsey Johnson Teams Up With Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation

Betsey Johnson has entered a yearlong partnership with Happy Hippie Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Miley Cyrus, in time for Mental Health Awareness Month. The partnership aims to support LGBTQ youth.

Johnson will donate $1 to Happy Hippie for every purchase from her bestselling floral rhinestone collection via ShoppingGives. Customers who want to purchase products outside the select assortment will also be invited to donate at checkout.

Johnson’s link to Cyrus stems from 2008 when the singer/actress wore Betsey Johnson on Season Three of “Hannah Montana.” Following that, Cyrus attended a prom, where both she and her date wore Betsey Johnson dresses.

“Miley and I share so much history and I admire her greatly,” said Johnson. “Thank you so much Miley for creating Happy Hippie. I can’t wait to collaborate with you on this. Faith, hope and charity are everything, what you give is what you get. So let’s give back.”

Betsey Johnson Getty Images for Macy’s

Sixty percent of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it, and 45 percent of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, according to the foundation. The Happy Hippie Foundation provides LGBTQ youth, homeless youth and other vulnerable populations with consistent support services, education and employment opportunities.

Betsey Johnson’s rhinestone collection.

“I’m so excited that Happy Hippie is partnering with Betsey Johnson, starting this May with Mental Health Awareness Month,” said Cyrus. “Betsey Johnson shares our belief in rallying youth to fight injustice, and this collaboration couldn’t come at a better time when the needs have increased. Thanks to Betsey Johnson for sharing our mission of inclusion and self-expression no matter who you are.”

More activations will be released throughout the year. The donation program is available at betseyjohnson.com.