×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Can Revlon Regain Relevance as It Exits Bankruptcy?

Fashion

Cardi B Wears WWD Archives to Met Gala After Parties

Business

Mickey Drexler Reflects as He Gears Up to Receive the ACE Visionary Award

Betsey Johnson Teams Up With Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation

The partnership is aimed at supporting LGBTQ youth.

Some looks from Betsey Johnson's rhinestone collection.
Some looks from Betsey Johnson's rhinestone collection. courtesy shot.

Betsey Johnson has entered a yearlong partnership with Happy Hippie Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Miley Cyrus, in time for Mental Health Awareness Month. The partnership aims to support LGBTQ youth.

Johnson will donate $1 to Happy Hippie for every purchase from her bestselling floral rhinestone collection via ShoppingGives. Customers who want to purchase products outside the select assortment will also be invited to donate at checkout.

Johnson’s link to Cyrus stems from 2008 when the singer/actress wore Betsey Johnson on Season Three of “Hannah Montana.” Following that, Cyrus attended a prom, where both she and her date wore Betsey Johnson dresses.

Related Galleries

“Miley and I share so much history and I admire her greatly,” said Johnson. “Thank you so much Miley for creating Happy Hippie. I can’t wait to collaborate with you on this. Faith, hope and charity are everything, what you give is what you get. So let’s give back.”

Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson Getty Images for Macy’s

Sixty percent of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it, and 45 percent of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, according to the foundation. The Happy Hippie Foundation provides LGBTQ youth, homeless youth and other vulnerable populations with consistent support services, education and employment opportunities.

Betsey Johnson’s rhinestone collection.

“I’m so excited that Happy Hippie is partnering with Betsey Johnson, starting this May with Mental Health Awareness Month,” said Cyrus. “Betsey Johnson shares our belief in rallying youth to fight injustice, and this collaboration couldn’t come at a better time when the needs have increased. Thanks to Betsey Johnson for sharing our mission of inclusion and self-expression no matter who you are.”

More activations will be released throughout the year. The donation program is available at betseyjohnson.com.

WWD gets an inside look at The Met’s Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, exhibit

Walking Through The Met’s Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty Exhibit

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad