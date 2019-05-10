Ready to rock, again. Urban Outfitters and Betsey Johnson partner in exclusive revival of summer 1997 runway collection in a 10-piece ready-to-wear selection, launching online May 13.

Borrowing from Betsey Johnson’s archives, the reinspired summer 1997 launches on urbanoutfitters.com, and will be available in select Urban Outfitters stores across the U.S. and Canada on May 20. The collection ranges from $79 to $350.

On the latest collaboration with Urban Outfitters, designer Betsey Johnson said the collection represents a “direct reflection of my 1997 runway show,” with this collection of 10 dresses rivaling past collaborations with the brand in 2014 or 2015 by being “revived in a more simple and modern way.” Urban Outfitters’ core customer was born in the Nineties, according to Gabrielle Conforti, Urban Outfitters’ chief merchandising officer of women’s and home in a statement to WWD. “We’re excited to give them the opportunity to experience the iconic Betsey designs updated for today,” she said.

When asked of what emotion is captured in her 1997 collection, Johnson spoke of the blend in feminine whimsy and rebel rocker — appropriately rock ‘n’ roll and ruffle. Conforti added that the collaboration is filtered through Urban Outfitters’ lens in modern silhouettes and color palettes, but anchored by the Betsey Johnson exuberance and personality, pulsating in her designs since the Sixties.

The 1997 runway collection was inspired by Johnson’s daughter, Lulu, as well as cited as a “reflection of my true self,” according to the designer. It was originally slated for a June launch in New York, as previously reported in WWD. Johnson further added that the spirit of the Nineties is very much of the moment, citing it as one of her favorite eras for fashion “I just love how women — and men — today have brought those fun, funky looks back to life,” she reiterated.

On the road to recovery from open heart surgery in early April, Johnson said she’s still as spirited as ever. Johnson will be visiting Urban Outfitters’ Herald Square location on May 30 to celebrate the launch and “celebrate my fixed up brand new heart,” she said.