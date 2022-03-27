×
Beyoncé Wears Custom David Koma to Perform at 2022 Oscars

The Grammy-winning musician is nominated for Best Original Song.

Beyoncé at 2022 Oscars
Beyoncé performing at the 2022 Oscars Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Beyoncé looked to a custom design for her latest Oscars appearance.

The music icon, who is nominated for Best Original Song for “Be Alive” from the nominated film “King Richard,” opened the 2022 Oscars with a satellite performance from the tennis courts of Compton, Calif.

Beyoncé opted for a custom David Koma look for the performance, wearing a neon yellow, latex and feathered dress. The custom look was inspired by two dresses from David Koma’s spring 2022 and fall 2022 collections.

While Beyoncé was scheduled to perform at the ceremony, she did not walk the red carpet. Beyoncé has performed at the Oscars three times before this year’s ceremony, however, this is her first nomination.

Beyoncé was accompanied in the performance by an array of backup dancers who wore similar neon yellow sets with braided hair.

The Grammy-winning musician has had several standout fashion moments at previous Oscars ceremonies. Take in 2009 when she wore a black and gold formfitting gown from her now defunct fashion label, House of Deréon. She made her first Oscars appearance in 2005 when she wore a black velvet Atelier Versace gown.

Others nominated for Best Original Song include Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time to Die,” Diane Warren for “Somehow You Do,” Van Morrison for “Down to Joy” and Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Dos Oruguitas.”

Watch Beyoncé’s performance here:

