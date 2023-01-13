EXCLUSIVE: Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker 

Adidas and Ivy Park are continuing their partnership with a new release.

The German sports’ giant and Beyoncé’s apparel brand announced on Friday the release of the Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 sneaker, a basketball shoe that is “designed for the journey ahead,” according to the brand.

The brands took inspiration from the Top Ten 2000 sneaker that debuted in the early Aughts, blending archival designs with a modern Ivy Park twist. The sneaker is designed with mixed materials like technical mesh and suede, features a soft foam-fitting Neoprene and a molded heel piece. The style comes in an orange and beige colorway with multicolored laces.

The Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 sneaker is priced at $200 and will be available starting Jan. 20 on the Adidas Confirmed App.

The new sneaker comes after Adidas and Ivy Park released its Ivytopia collection in October. The collection offered 52 pieces of fashion, accessories and footwear that blended athleticism and fashion. The pieces were designed with materials like mesh, metallic spandex, French terry and stretch twills and in colors like off-white, silver, cyan, khaki and yellow.

Adidas and Ivy Park first teamed together in 2019, embarking on a long-standing partnership to relaunch Beyoncé’s label. Beyoncé first launched Ivy Park in 2016 as a joint venture between herself and former Topshop tycoon Philip Green. The partnership ended following Green becoming embroiled in controversy over allegations of sexual assault and racial harassment.

Since teaming with Adidas, Ivy Park has released a number of collections across fashion, accessories and footwear.