×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Business

Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case Against Adidas

Fashion

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker 

The sneaker is inspired by the basketball scene of the early Aughts.

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker
Adidas x Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 Sneaker Courtesy

Adidas and Ivy Park are continuing their partnership with a new release.

The German sports’ giant and Beyoncé’s apparel brand announced on Friday the release of the Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 sneaker, a basketball shoe that is “designed for the journey ahead,” according to the brand. 

The brands took inspiration from the Top Ten 2000 sneaker that debuted in the early Aughts, blending archival designs with a modern Ivy Park twist. The sneaker is designed with mixed materials like technical mesh and suede, features a soft foam-fitting Neoprene and a molded heel piece. The style comes in an orange and beige colorway with multicolored laces. 

Related Galleries

The Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 sneaker is priced at $200 and will be available starting Jan. 20 on the Adidas Confirmed App.

The new sneaker comes after Adidas and Ivy Park released its Ivytopia collection in October. The collection offered 52 pieces of fashion, accessories and footwear that blended athleticism and fashion. The pieces were designed with materials like mesh, metallic spandex, French terry and stretch twills and in colors like off-white, silver, cyan, khaki and yellow.   

Adidas and Ivy Park first teamed together in 2019, embarking on a long-standing partnership to relaunch Beyoncé’s label. Beyoncé first launched Ivy Park in 2016 as a joint venture between herself and former Topshop tycoon Philip Green. The partnership ended following Green becoming embroiled in controversy over allegations of sexual assault and racial harassment. 

Since teaming with Adidas, Ivy Park has released a number of collections across fashion, accessories and footwear. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Hot Summer Bags

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Adidas x Ivy Park Debut Top Ten 2000 Sneaker: Details

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad