Beyoncé and Peloton Expand Content Series

Beyoncé and Peloton are teaming up again.

On Tuesday, the singer and the connected fitness company will launch the latest installment of the Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series. It will include 72 hours of content including 17 classes over a three-day period with content streamed globally from Peloton Studios New York and the new Peloton Studios London.

The latest chapter explores the relationship between inner and outer power, how to harness motivation and gather strength from the world around us, and from within.

In addition to live programming, daily on-demand classes will allow members to train across nine modalities, including cycling, running, Tread Bootcamp, strength training, barre, stretching and outdoor run and walk. Classes will be offered in three languages: English, German and Spanish — a first for Peloton.

The global event kicks off with a Two-for-One Ride live from the new Peloton Studios London and can be accessed through the Peloton app.

But beyond the workouts, Beyoncé and Peloton are also expanding their partnership by providing the fitness facilities of 10 historically Black colleges and universities with Peloton bikes this fall. In the past, thousands of students were gifted Peloton digital memberships. The partner schools are Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University and Wilberforce University.

“The Beyoncé Artist Series allows you to mentally draw deeply from internal and external places of power and this is the soundtrack that will transport you,” said Peloton’s head of music Gwen Bethel Riley. “We are honored to have designed a new series of classes that elevate movement and music on the Peloton platform. This empowering message will motivate our community to show up for each other and for themselves.”

Peloton and Beyoncé first teamed up on a series of classes last fall, including cycling, running and yoga.