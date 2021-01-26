Kim Kimble is behind some of Beyoncé’s most iconic hair moments, and now the celebrity hairstylist is embarking on a major partnership for her namesake hair-care brand.

Kimble, who has also worked with Zendaya, Tyra Banks, Taraji P. Henson and others, is bringing over her hairstyling secrets to Walmart in a new partnership that offers a more affordable range of her namesake hair-care brand for natural, textured and curly hair. The range includes products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, heat protectant and mousse, among others.

“As someone who has been in the hairstyling business for so long, I’ve always been inspired to create products that I can use on my clients and that people can use in their everyday lives,” Kimble said. “Creating products that work on natural hair is especially important to me and making them accessible to all is just as important.”

In celebration of the Walmart partnership, Kimble shared six of her favorite hairstyles she created for Beyoncé over the years. Read on for more.

1. “Crazy in Love” Music Video

Kimble has been working with Beyoncé throughout her solo music career. The hairstylist helped give the music icon wavy hair for her “Crazy in Love” music video, one of her most famous songs to date.

“This was such an important moment for her as she was releasing her first solo album,” Kimble said, “and this hair was a first for her at the time and the second the video was released everyone started wearing it!”

View Gallery Related Gallery Backstage at Chanel Couture Spring 2021

2. “Single Ladies” Music Video

Another of Kimble’s favorite styles was the pompadour hairstyle she created for the singer’s “Single Ladies” video.

“I loved creating this pompadour look with a little bump in the back,” she said, “And I still can’t believe how viral the entire video went shortly after.”

3. “Lemonade” Visual Album

Beyoncé’s iconic “Lemonade” visual album in 2016 included a slew of high-fashion moments and eye-catching hairstyles. One of Kimble’s favorites from the visual album was the long braids she styled for Beyoncé’s “Formation” music video.

“This entire film has become so iconic and that preview scene where she’s hanging out of the car with her braids flowing in the wind made people go wild with excitement,” Kimble said.

4. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

One of Beyoncé’s most iconic performances was when she headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2018, marking the first time a Black woman headlined the festival. The performance, which was also turned into a Netflix concert film named “Homecoming,” was a tribute to historically Black colleges and incorporated aspects of Black Greek life.

Kimble leveraged Beyoncé’s inspiration to create the hairstyles for the performance. “I was really inspired by bands and majorette hair for this performance and I love how the style and this entire performance became so iconic overnight,” she said.

5. Ivy Park Launch Collection

Beyoncé sent fans into a frenzy when she released her much-anticipated Ivy Park athleisure collection with Adidas in January 2020. One of the initial campaign images that captivated fans was a photo of Beyoncé showing an intricate hair braid design, which incorporated white and burgundy beads that read “Ivy Park.” Kimble said she loved how “simple, but powerful” the hairstyle was.

6. “Black Is King” Visual Album

Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” visual album from last summer was packed with high-fashion moments from emerging and heritage brands that celebrated Black culture and the African diaspora.

One of Kimble’s favorite hairstyles from the visual album was the 30-foot-long braids Beyoncé wore to perform her song “Water.”

“I always love being pushed creatively and even more so when I collaborate with other professionals,” Kimble said. “I got to work with some amazing braiders to make this look happen in a very short time.”

Read more here:

Beyoncé Reveals Third Ivy Park Collection

Beyoncé Awards Grant to Philadelphia-Based Fashion Brand

Beyoncé’s Fashion Stylist Zerina Akers Talks ‘Black is King’

WATCH: Chanel Spring 2021 Couture Show