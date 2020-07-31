Beyoncé’s highly anticipated “Black Is King” visual album was an empowering and visually striking ode to Black culture, which was furthered by the icon’s numerous high-fashion looks.

The 90-minute visual album, which debuted Friday on Disney+, was based on “The Lion King: The Gift” album that Beyoncé released last year in conjunction with the live-action film, which cast the singer as its adult Nala.

Working with long-time stylist Zerina Akers, the visual album included high-fashion looks by heritage design houses such as Valentino, Burberry, Mugler and Erdem, as well as custom pieces by smaller brands such as 5:31 Jérôme, Wendy Nichol, Timothy White and Loza Maléombho that celebrated Black culture and the African diaspora.

The visual album also included several surprise cameos from the likes of Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland and Lupita Nyong’o, as well as Beyoncé’s children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, husband Jay-Z and mother Tina Knowles.

“Black Is King” ends with Beyoncé’s music video for “Spirit,” which she released last year.

Here, WWD looks at some of the most striking high-fashion looks from Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” visual album. Scroll on for more.

1. Wendy Nichol

The album starts off with Beyoncé walking along a beach wearing a custom white gown designed by Wendy Nichol.

“@wendynicol for the opening scene was the perfect way to start with just the right among of nothing… EVERYTHING,” Akers wrote on Instagram.

View Gallery Related Gallery Beauty in Post-Covid 19 China

2. Burberry

Beyoncé wears a matching cow print set, custom made by Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci.

3. Valentino

Beyoncé performs “Mood 4 Eva” in a custom Valentino jacquard leopard jumpsuit embellished with sequins and rhinestones.

4. Mugler

Blue Ivy Carter joined her mother for her performance of “My Power” where both mother and daughter wore custom rainbow-printed looks created by Casey Cadwallader for Mugler.

5. Erdem

Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles join Beyoncé during a tea party scene, where Beyoncé wears an oversize floral dress from Erdem’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection.

6. Burberry

Beyoncé again wears a custom Burberry look, this time a graffiti-inspired matching set.

7. Area

One of Beyoncé’s many looks during her performance of “Find Your Way Back” is this beaded Area poncho and matching headpiece from the brand’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection.

8. Molly Goddard

Beyoncé wears this voluminous Molly Goddard dress from the designer’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection during “Water,” which includes a cameo by Pharrell Williams.

9. Mary Katrantzou

She is also seen wearing a ruffled Mary Katrantzou dress from the designer’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection during the song.

10. Michaela Stark

Beyoncé looks to London-based lingerie designer Michaela Stark for “Water” as well, wearing a custom silk corset and jeans.

11. Marine Serre

The singer matches with her backup dancers in this Marine Serre crescent-print body suit.

12. Timothy White

Beyoncé wears a custom black tulle dress by Timothy White while performing “Brown Skin Girl.”

13. Loza Maléombho

Beyoncé wears a striped blazer and matching bottoms designed by Côte d’Ivoire-based designer Loza Maléombho during her performance of “Already.” The designer previously worked with Beyoncé on her “Formation” music video in 2016.

Read more here:

Beyoncé, Stylist Zerina Akers Team on Directory of Black-Owned Businesses

BET Awards Celebrate Black Designers, Stir Calls for Change

A Brief History of Beyoncé at Fashion Week

WATCH: Black Unison: Voices of Black Hair Stylists