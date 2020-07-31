Beyoncé’s highly anticipated “Black Is King” visual album was an empowering and visually striking ode to Black culture, which was furthered by the icon’s numerous high-fashion looks.
The 90-minute visual album, which debuted Friday on Disney+, was based on “The Lion King: The Gift” album that Beyoncé released last year in conjunction with the live-action film, which cast the singer as its adult Nala.
Working with long-time stylist Zerina Akers, the visual album included high-fashion looks by heritage design houses such as Valentino, Burberry, Mugler and Erdem, as well as custom pieces by smaller brands such as 5:31 Jérôme, Wendy Nichol, Timothy White and Loza Maléombho that celebrated Black culture and the African diaspora.
The visual album also included several surprise cameos from the likes of Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland and Lupita Nyong’o, as well as Beyoncé’s children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, husband Jay-Z and mother Tina Knowles.
“Black Is King” ends with Beyoncé’s music video for “Spirit,” which she released last year.
Here, WWD looks at some of the most striking high-fashion looks from Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” visual album. Scroll on for more.
1. Wendy Nichol
@wendynichol for the opening scene was the perfect way to start with just the right amount of nothing… it was EVERYTHING. Wendy designed the infamous Drunk in Love dress on the beach for #LisaCooper so its fitting that her dress ended up on a beach again. We built onto a nude version of that very same dress. Thank You Wendy 🤎
The album starts off with Beyoncé walking along a beach wearing a custom white gown designed by Wendy Nichol.
“@wendynicol for the opening scene was the perfect way to start with just the right among of nothing… EVERYTHING,” Akers wrote on Instagram.
2. Burberry
Beyoncé wears a matching cow print set, custom made by Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci.
3. Valentino
Beyoncé performs “Mood 4 Eva” in a custom Valentino jacquard leopard jumpsuit embellished with sequins and rhinestones.
4. Mugler
Blue Ivy Carter joined her mother for her performance of “My Power” where both mother and daughter wore custom rainbow-printed looks created by Casey Cadwallader for Mugler.
5. Erdem
Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles join Beyoncé during a tea party scene, where Beyoncé wears an oversize floral dress from Erdem’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection.
6. Burberry
Beyoncé again wears a custom Burberry look, this time a graffiti-inspired matching set.
7. Area
One of Beyoncé’s many looks during her performance of “Find Your Way Back” is this beaded Area poncho and matching headpiece from the brand’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection.
8. Molly Goddard
Beyoncé wears this voluminous Molly Goddard dress from the designer’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection during “Water,” which includes a cameo by Pharrell Williams.
9. Mary Katrantzou
She is also seen wearing a ruffled Mary Katrantzou dress from the designer’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection during the song.
10. Michaela Stark
Beyoncé looks to London-based lingerie designer Michaela Stark for “Water” as well, wearing a custom silk corset and jeans.
11. Marine Serre
The singer matches with her backup dancers in this Marine Serre crescent-print body suit.
12. Timothy White
Black is King out now. @Beyonce Another one for the books. (wearing Timothy White Custom) I just wanted to take a minute and shout out the people that rode with me through this. My Brother – Creative Genius @kwasifordjour My Brother – Market Director @rrrffb My Team: @beonciadunn @suzetteselman @thankschris @petty__cash @j___dp @auntie_liv_ @thejustinramirez @ryandodson Raquel McIntosh Tonya Huynh Jaiin Kang Janelle Glindo Ashley Smith Zoe Zhou Anaijah Johnson @maeamaria John Mcqaude Rasheeda Alade Azeezat Amusat (Drop me your handles) 📷: @a_kid_named_trav
Beyoncé wears a custom black tulle dress by Timothy White while performing “Brown Skin Girl.”
13. Loza Maléombho
Beyoncé wears a striped blazer and matching bottoms designed by Côte d’Ivoire-based designer Loza Maléombho during her performance of “Already.” The designer previously worked with Beyoncé on her “Formation” music video in 2016.
