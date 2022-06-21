×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci, Harry Styles Create Ha Ha Ha Collection

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: French, Italian, German Fashion Councils, Others Launch European Fashion Alliance

Beyoncé Debuts ‘Break My Soul’ in Alaïa Jumpsuit

The music icon dropped the first song from her upcoming “Renaissance” album Monday night along with new album art.

Beyoncé is beginning her “Renaissance” era with a high-fashion moment.

The music icon debuted the first song from her upcoming “Renaissance” album Monday night, called “Break My Soul,” along with accompanying album art that shows the singer in an Alaïa fall 2022 ready-to-wear look. Beyoncé is seen wearing a sheer, corset-like jumpsuit with matching opera gloves.

Beyoncé revealed on Thursday that she will release her seventh solo album, called “Renaissance,” on July 29. “Break My Soul” is the first single from the album. “Renaissance” is Beyoncé’s first album since her award-winning “Lemonade” album released in 2016, which was also accompanied by a 65-minute film. Since “Lemonade,” Beyoncé released the visual album “Black Is King,” which was the soundtrack for the 2019 “The Lion King” remake.

It’s only fitting that Beyoncé went the high-fashion route to debut “Break My Soul.” For the singer’s “Black Is King” visual album, Beyoncé wore an array of standout couture looks from designer brands like Valentino, Burberry, Mugler and Erdem.

Her latest public appearance and performance came at the 2022 Oscars, where she performed her song “Be Alive” in a custom neon yellow, sequined and feathered dress by David Koma. She later changed into a custom yellow, off-the-shoulder Valentino gown for the ceremony. Beyoncé was nominated for Best Original Song for “Be Alive.”

It has yet to be revealed if Beyoncé will release other songs prior to the July 29 album release date or an additional music video for “Break My Soul.”

READ MORE HERE: 

Take a Look Back at Beyoncé’s Best Fashion Moments

All the Striking Fashion Moments From Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album 

Looking Back at Beyoncé’s Best Fashion Moments 

Blue Ivy Carter Wears Beyoncé Merch at NBA Finals 

