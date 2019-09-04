Today, a Beyoncé red carpet appearance is a rare occasion, but back in the early Aughts, the pop icon was a fixture at fashion week.

The singer, who turns 38 today, was a front row regular at New York Fashion Week, attending shows like Baby Phat, BCBG, Emporio Armani and Badgley Mischka with then-boyfriend Jay-Z, where she was routinely seen photographed with the designers. Her most recent fashion week appearance dates back to 2015 at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 1 show at New York Fashion Week, where Beyoncé was photographed sitting front row alongside Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian West, Anna Wintour, Hailey Bieber and Russell Simmons.

Read More: Beyoncé Meets Harry and Meghan at ‘The Lion King’ Premiere

Beyoncé’s fashion week appearances also include a few stints as a model. The singer was seen on the runway with models Naomi Campbell and Veronica Webb at the “Fashion for Relief” fashion show benefiting Hurricane Katrina victims during the spring 2006 season of New York Fashion Week.

During the spring 2011 season, Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, debuted their first fashion brand, House of Deréon, at London Fashion Week. Despite Beyoncé’s star power, the brand shuttered the following year and the singer has moved on to her newest fashion line, activewear brand Ivy Park.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Beyoncé at fashion week.

Read more on Beyoncé here:

All the High Fashion Moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Spirit’ Music Video

Beyoncé’s Vogue Portrait to Enter Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Alexander McQueen at “The Lion King” Premiere

WATCH: Blue Ivy’s Stylist Takes Us Into His World