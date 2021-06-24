Beyoncé is continuing her success with Adidas x Ivy Park with a fourth collection.

On Thursday, the brand’s Instagram account uploaded a video teasing its latest collection, which featured models sporting neon orange swimwear, bodysuits, slides, shorts and mesh T-shirts. The short clip began with waves crashing along with the tagline, “How Do You Flex?”

The previous day, Ivy Park’s Instagram posted a cryptic photo of a set of weights under fluorescent lighting in an ’80s-inspired room with wood-paneled walls and tan carpeting. The picture also featured the same tag line, “How Do You Flex?”

Though a release date was not revealed, the captions on the posts invited followers to sign-up for updates on the Adidas website.

The singer’s previous Ivy Park drop, dubbed “Icy Park,” which was released in February, presented an assortment of apparel, footwear and accessories inspired by mountain slopes and references to classic streetwear.

The size-inclusive collection was intended to inspire “creativity, individuality and imagination” in its wearers, according to the partners. Think faux sheepskin and performance towel terry materials that add texture to a range of cozy pieces. The collection also introduced a new Ivy Park monogram on some of its clothing and accessories, while others displayed a playful ski tag print.

A diverse group of buzzworthy names joined Beyoncé in promoting Icy Park including Hailey Bieber, record label executive and rapper Gucci Mane, singer Kaash Paige, and models Akesha Murray, Shi Gray and Kyla Coleman.

The first Ivy Park collection under Adidas debuted in January 2020. Beyoncé initially launched the brand under Topshop in 2016. However, after sexual assault allegations came to light regarding Sir Philip Green, the brand’s owner, which he denied, the singer bought back her shares, assuming full ownership of the line in November 2018. In 2019, Beyoncé revealed she partnered with Adidas to relaunch her Ivy Park brand.

The first collection sold out minutes after the online launch.

READ MORE HERE:

Icy Park: Beyoncé Reveals Details of Third Ivy Park Collection

Beyoncé’s Second Ivy Park Collection Is More Size-Inclusive Than Ever, With Sizes Up to 4X

All the Striking Fashion Moments From Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’