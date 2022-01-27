Beyoncé Is Lovestruck in Latest Ivy Park Drop

Love is in the air for Beyoncé and her legion of fans.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the entertainer is preparing to drop the latest Ivy Park collection, Ivy Heart, a capsule inspired by love.

Ivy Heart is the sixth iteration of the collaborative collection produced by Adidas. Beyoncé has been teasing the launch on Instagram, first with an image of the words Ivy Park in puffy letters transforming into a heart, and then with several of the campaign photos, effectively whetting the appetites of her rabid fan base seeking more details.

Now the secret is out.

The gender-neutral line, which features inclusive sizing, will run the gamut from fashion and performance gear to footwear and accessories. It will be available on the Adidas e-commerce site on Feb. 9 and in stores starting Feb. 10.

The theme of this season’s drop is to love one’s self and ticks the boxes of Beyoncé’s love of athleticism and fashion with its velour dress and tracksuit, faux latex puffer, pique jumpsuit and sequined duster. Accessories include a five-panel hat, a clutch and a heart-lip belt bag.

All told, there are 30 apparel styles, 10 accessories and five footwear styles, available in unisex, regular and oversized fits in sizes ranging from 3XS to 4XL.

Ivy Heart also offers some new footwear silhouettes, including a version of Adidas’s Stan Smith sneaker offered in off-white with a rubber-dipped midsole. The collection features a new silhouette, the IVP Superstar Plum, a mule-style shoe inspired by the Adidas Superstar, also available in off-white, as well as an IVP swim slide in red and an Ultra Boost in hot pink.

The color palette is centered around red along with pink and neutrals and includes Candy Paint, Lipstick Smudge, Raspberry Beret, Red, Red Whine and Cheeks, an off-white shade. The line offers a number of tactile materials including velour, ribbed knit, spandex, jacquard, jersey and faux latex.

A campaign created for the launch features a diverse cast including actress and model Karrueche Tran, model and actor Tyson Beckford, singer/songwriter, actor Troye Sivan, model and actress Shu Pei and actress/comedian Naomi Watanabe.

The cast is dressed in pieces from the line — all in different shades of red, of course — and photographed with enhanced lighting techniques that evoke thoughts of love and positivity, a hallmark of the brand.

Prices range from $30 to $300 and include a latex baseball cap for $40 and the swim slide for $50, the heart-lip bag for $90, the latex parka for $250 and the sequined duster for $300. The footwear ranges in prices from $100 for the Stan Smith and $150 for the Superstar Plim to $200 for the Ultra Boost.

Ivy Park’s most recent collection was Halls of Ivy, a line created for adults and children as a way to unite people regardless of background, color or creed, while celebrating each individual’s creativity. That dropped in November. Other collections have had themes centered around Black cowboys and rodeo, swimwear and ski-inspired apparel.

The first Ivy Park collection under Adidas debuted in January 2020 and sold out in minutes. Beyoncé initially launched the brand under Topshop in 2016 but parted ways with the company and assumed full ownership of the label before teaming up with Adidas in 2019.