Beyonce and Adidas next week will drop their second Adidas x Ivy Park collection. Called Drip 2, the line includes several apparel pieces with more-inclusive sizing and a gender-neutral aesthetic as well as accessories and an expanded assortment of footwear.

The launch will be supported by a campaign entitled “This is my Park” featuring the singer in a series of images and videos asking the viewer to find their park – the place, real or imagined, that defines and centers them.

During the pandemic, Beyonce said she looked inward to mentally, physically and emotionally find her park. Much of that centered around Zoom calls and what she and her children call Fashion Fridays, where she posted some of her most iconic looks on social media, that helped them navigate the new pandemic-induced normal. With the second Ivy Park collection, she’s encouraging her fans to do the same by exploring questions such as: where is your beast mode, what drives you, where do your dreams lie, what is your motivation? For her, the response is: your park.

The Drip 2 collection, which she began teasing on her Instagram page to her 155 million followers earlier this week, includes pieces that can be worn in and out of the gym. It utilizes Unite Fit, a new standard for inclusive and genderless sizing, and offers sizes that range from XXXS-4X for the apparel collection in many styles. A selection of belts, socks, hats, functional belt bags, fanny packs and a duffle bag are designed to complement the apparel.

The footwear offering is also expanded this season with six new styles including updated colorways of the Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Nite Jogger and Super Sleek 72 silhouettes, along with the new Ivy Park Forum sneaker in mid- and low-rise options. The shoes use classic Adidas models as their base and then incorporate innovative lacing and hook systems that allow them to be clipped to a gym bag.

The color palette ranges from coral, mesa, yellow tint and dark green to green tint. The collection will be available on the Adidas web site on Oct. 29 and in select stores on Oct. 30. Prices range from $25 for accessories to $200 for outerwear.

The first Ivy Park collection under Adidas launched in January. Beyonce had initially launched the line with Topshop in 2016. But after sexual assault allegations surfaced around Sir Philip Green, Topshop’s chief, which he denied, she bought back his shares and assumed full ownership of the line in November 2018. Last year, she revealed that she had brought the collection to Adidas.

See photos of the new Ivy Park collection below:

