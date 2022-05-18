Beyonce’s Latest Ivy Park Drop Reimagines the Stan Smith

Beyonce and Stan Smith — a match made in heaven? The Beyhive will undoubtedly vote an unequivocal yes.

On Friday, the entertainer, through her Ivy Park collection, will partner with Adidas on the Super Sleek, a new sneaker silhouette from the ongoing Adidas x Ivy Park partnership.

Called We Stan Summer, the shoe is a modern take on the classic Stan Smith, reimagining several references from the Adidas collection, including the Samba, as evidenced by its football-inspired tongue. It’s made from canvas and leather with green piping and a transparent gum-colored platform sole and features a three-strap closure and a T-shaped toe box.

To complement the shoe, the partners are offering three options of crew socks: two with Adidas’ signature trio of stripes and the Ivy Park branding, while the third features the Ivy Park monogram.

The sneakers will retail for $120 and the three-pack of socks are priced at $35. Both will be available beginning May 27 online and in select stores globally.

The first Ivy Park collection under Adidas debuted in January 2020 and sold out in minutes. Beyoncé initially launched the brand under Topshop in 2016 but parted ways with the company and assumed full ownership of the label before teaming up with Adidas in 2019. Since then, they have offered several collections including Ivy Heart, a capsule inspired by love that launched for Valentine’s Day in February.

Other collections have included Halls of Ivy, a line created for adults and children as a way to unite people regardless of background, color or creed, while celebrating each individual’s creativity, as well as others with themes centered around Black cowboys and rodeo, swimwear and ski-inspired apparel.