Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Texas With Sparkling Judith Leiber License Plate-Inspired Clutch and Cutout Dress in New ‘Renaissance’ Video

The Houston native, whose album "Renaissance" saw all 16 songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100, continued promoting the album on social media.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14:
Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose
Beyoncé arrives at the Disney's THE
Beyonce poses in the press room
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual
Beyoncé continues to promote her latest album “Renaissance” on social media with a parade of stylish moments.

The musician took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video in which she’s seen striking poses in an all-black outfit by Nensi Dojaka, with audio of her song “Pure/Honey” serving as the soundtrack.

The Grammy winner wore a velvet long-sleeve mini dress that incorporated a draped bra and leggings with cutouts from the brand’s fall 2022 collection, which featured reworked lingerie-inspired dresses.

Beyoncé accessorized with Prada sunglasses, oversized silver earrings with an open slit at the center, and a bespoke crystal-embellished Judith Leiber clutch that resembled a Texas license plate — a nod to her home state. For beauty, she went with smoky eyeshadow and a bold pink lip.

She was styled by KJ Moody, who has collaborated with Kelly Rowland, Dreezy and Aweng Chuol.

The new teaser follows Beyoncé’s star-studded Studio 54-themed album release party on Aug. 5 in New York at the Paradise Club, where she was feted by Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry and Telfar Clemens, among other boldface names. She wore a shimmering bodysuit by House of Timothy White, Giuseppe Zanotti crystal-embellished platform heels, Wolford tights and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the “Club Renaissance” party Blair Caldwell for Parkwood Entertainment

“Renaissance” was released on July 29 and debuted with this year’s largest first-week sales total for a female artist.

The album’s first single, “Break My Soul,” was released on June 20, with album art showing Beyoncé wearing a sheer, corset-like jumpsuit with matching opera gloves from Alaïa’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Some of the other designers tapped for “Renaissance” promotional images included Schiaparelli, who dressed the singer in a black conical leather bustier top from its spring 2022 couture collection. She also wore a Mugler custom silver sculptural bustier top with a cutout black dress. Marni Senofonte styled the series of photos.

