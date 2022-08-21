Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Texas With Sparkling Judith Leiber License Plate-Inspired Clutch and Cutout Dress in New ‘Renaissance’ Video

Beyoncé continues to promote her latest album “Renaissance” on social media with a parade of stylish moments.

The musician took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video in which she’s seen striking poses in an all-black outfit by Nensi Dojaka, with audio of her song “Pure/Honey” serving as the soundtrack.

The Grammy winner wore a velvet long-sleeve mini dress that incorporated a draped bra and leggings with cutouts from the brand’s fall 2022 collection, which featured reworked lingerie-inspired dresses.

Beyoncé accessorized with Prada sunglasses, oversized silver earrings with an open slit at the center, and a bespoke crystal-embellished Judith Leiber clutch that resembled a Texas license plate — a nod to her home state. For beauty, she went with smoky eyeshadow and a bold pink lip.

She was styled by KJ Moody, who has collaborated with Kelly Rowland, Dreezy and Aweng Chuol.

The new teaser follows Beyoncé’s star-studded Studio 54-themed album release party on Aug. 5 in New York at the Paradise Club, where she was feted by Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry and Telfar Clemens, among other boldface names. She wore a shimmering bodysuit by House of Timothy White, Giuseppe Zanotti crystal-embellished platform heels, Wolford tights and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the “Club Renaissance” party Blair Caldwell for Parkwood Entertainment

“Renaissance” was released on July 29 and debuted with this year’s largest first-week sales total for a female artist.

The album’s first single, “Break My Soul,” was released on June 20, with album art showing Beyoncé wearing a sheer, corset-like jumpsuit with matching opera gloves from Alaïa’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Some of the other designers tapped for “Renaissance” promotional images included Schiaparelli, who dressed the singer in a black conical leather bustier top from its spring 2022 couture collection. She also wore a Mugler custom silver sculptural bustier top with a cutout black dress. Marni Senofonte styled the series of photos.