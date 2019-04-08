Beyoncé is bringing her iconic Coachella performance to Netflix.

The singer has teamed with the streaming service for a new documentary, titled “Homecoming,” which gives an in-depth look at Beyoncé’s set at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music Arts Festival.

After releasing a vague promotional image on Sunday that hinted at an upcoming project, Netflix confirmed the documentary this morning, dropping a trailer for the film on multiple platforms with a release date slated for April 17.

With her multiple custom Balmain outfit changes, intricate choreography and elaborate set design, Beyoncé’s Coachella set, which had a collegiate theme throughout, is one of the most memorable in the festival’s history, and notably, it marks the first time a black woman headlined the festival.

The Netflix trailer starts off with a voiceover by Maya Angelou, showing behind-the-scenes and rehearsal shots from the Coachella set. It also features cameos by Beyoncé’s three children, seven-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

The trailer also shows Beyoncé’s performances during her Coachella set with husband Jay Z, sister Solange and fellow Destiny’s Child members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, who joined Beyoncé to sing hits like “Lose My Breath” and “Say My Name.”

The singer also is launching a clothing collection, also called Homecoming. The collection includes college-inspired sweaters, basketball shorts and phone cases. Beyoncé also created the Homecoming Scholars Award Program through her BeyGOOD initiative, to give scholarships to students attending historically black colleges and universities, or HBCUs.

