Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch

The singer also wore a Rolling Stones T-shirt to complete her latest promo look.

Beyoncé Promoting Renaissance album in r13 boots at supervinyl.
Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose for photographers upon arrival at the 'Lion King' European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Beyoncé arrives at the Disney's THE LION KING World Premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Beyonce poses in the press room with the awards for best music video for "Formation" and best urban contemporary album for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”

The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with mid-ankle cowboy boots in black leather by R13.

Beyoncé in a Rolling Stones T-shirt and R13 cowboy boots promoting the vinyl iteration of “Renaissance” at Supervinyl in Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

R13 was founded in 2009 by Chris Leba. The brand’s core pieces include denim, leather and plaid fashions. In addition to Beyoncé, the brand counts other celebrities as fans, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

Beyoncé’s ongoing promotion of “Renaissance” has awarded her fans some memorable fashion looks, including a rollout of images where she sported Alaïa, Schiaparelli and Mugler ahead of its July 29 release.

During Paris Fashion Week, she wore a hooded Saint Laurent dress accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry including bracelets, necklaces and rings to celebrate the album. Beyoncé also notably scored a second Tiffany campaign in September as she once again donned the brand for print ads and in a short film. In 2021, she made headlines alongside her husband, rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z, when they first starred in Tiffany campaigns, which ran for a year.

