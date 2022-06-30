×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Max Mara Resort 2023

Business

H&M Announces Stock Buyback Program Amid Soaring H1 Sales

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Elle Fanning on Fame, Paco Rabanne’s New Scent

Beyoncé Sits on a Glass Horse Wearing Spiked Body Chain in ‘Renaissance’ Album Art

The music icon is releasing the upcoming album on July 29.

Beyoncé wins the award for Best
Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose
Beyoncé arrives at the Disney's THE
Beyonce poses in the press room
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual
View ALL 25 Photos

Beyoncé is getting closer to releasing her new album “Renaissance.”

The music icon revealed Thursday on her Instagram the album art for her upcoming studio album, which will be released on July 29. The image shows Beyoncé sitting on a glass horse while wearing a spiked silver body chain.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote in the caption. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The ”Renaissance” album art comes more than a week after Beyoncé released the album’s first single, “Break My Soul,” debuting the disco-themed song with album art showing the singer dressed in an Alaïa jumpsuit from the design house’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Beyoncé paired the jumpsuit with matching opera gloves, a Destree hat and black sunglasses.

“Renaissance” is Beyoncé’s first album since her 2016 hit “Lemonade,” which was released with a 65-minute film. Since “Lemonade,” Beyoncé released the visual album “Black Is King,” which was the soundtrack for the 2019 “The Lion King” remake.

Beyoncé has yet to reveal additional details about “Renaissance.”

READ MORE ABOUT BEYONCÉ HERE: 

Click to Take a Look Back at Beyoncé’s Best Fashion Moments 

Beyoncé Debuts ‘Break My Soul’ in Alaïa Jumpsuit

Everything to Know About Beyoncé’s Upcoming Album ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé Wears Custom David Koma and Valentino at 2022 Oscars

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Beyoncé Sits on Glass Horse in

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad