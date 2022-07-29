A Breakdown of Beyoncé’s High-fashion ‘Renaissance’ Looks

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” is finally here.

The music icon released her seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” on Friday, marking her first solo album in six years since her award-winning “Lemonade.”

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Like her previous albums, Beyoncé is releasing “Renaissance” with the help of some high-fashion looks. On her website, the artist shared many photos of herself wearing standout looks from brands such as Schiaparelli, Mugler, Alaïa and others. Beyoncé worked with stylists Zerina Akers, Marni Senofonte and KJ Moody.

Beyoncé first kicked off the anticipation for “Renaissance” by releasing the album’s first single, “Break My Soul,” on June 20 alongside album art that showed the singer wearing a sheer, corset-like jumpsuit with matching opera gloves from Alaïa’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the look with a custom hat from Destree.

On June 30, Beyoncé continued the excitement by releasing the album art for “Renaissance,” which showed her sitting on a glass horse wearing a spiked silver body chain by Los Angeles-based designer Nusi Quero.

Over the last month, Beyoncé has dropped other album art photos for “Renaissance,” similar to the original album art. On July 21, the singer released a new image of herself sitting on a glass horse, this time wearing a similar silver body chain embellished with white feathers from Giannina Azar.

Beyoncé has tapped many design houses for “Renaissance,” looking to Schiaparelli’s spring 2022 couture collection to wear a black conical leather bustier top with black sheer thigh-high socks paired with oversize gold earrings.

She also sought out Mugler for “Renaissance,” wearing a custom silver sculptural bustier top with a cutout black dress, and Dolce & Gabbana, wearing a puff-shoulder, latex red jacket.

American designer Christopher John Rogers was also commissioned for “Renaissance,” with the designer lending a green, crushed tulle and veil headpiece from his Collection 009 created in collaboration with Piers Atkinson.

Beyoncé also looked to up-and-coming designers for “Renaissance.” She’s seen in the photos wearing a Swarovski crystal and chain garter set from sustainable designer Natalia Fedner and a black and white retro-inspired bodysuit from Australian designer Bethany Cordwell.