Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Beyoncé Wears Hooded Saint Laurent Dress and Tiffany & Co. Jewels to Celebrate ‘Renaissance’ During Paris Fashion Week

The musician hosted a party to celebrate her recently released album. 

Beyoncé in paris, saint laurent dress and tiffany & co jewels renaissance paris fashion week
Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose for photographers upon arrival at the 'Lion King' European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Beyoncé arrives at the Disney's THE LION KING World Premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Beyonce poses in the press room with the awards for best music video for "Formation" and best urban contemporary album for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Beyoncé is continuing to celebrate her new album with another launch party.

The musician hosted her second “Club Renaissance” party on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week to celebrate her “Renaissance” album, which was released in July. For the occasion, Beyoncé looked to Saint Laurent for her look, wearing a plum-colored dress with a cross-over design and hood worn under a leather coat. She paired the look with Saint Laurent’s Luna sunglasses. 

As a Tiffany & Co. ambassador, Beyoncé accessorized the look with an array of fine jewelry from the brand. Beyoncé was seen wearing pieces like the Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger x Link Necklace, the Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace, Tiffany Lock Bangles and the Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Vigne Ring, among other pieces. The jeweler cohosted “Club Renaissance” with Beyoncé.

Beyoncé attends her "Club Renaissance" party during Paris Fashion Week. Photographed by Mason Poole and Blair Caldwell courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

Many celebrities joined Beyoncé for the festivities, including Jay-Z, Ana de Armas, Naomi Campbell, Doja Cat, Léa Seydoux, Jaden Smith, Chlöe Bailey and many others. 

This is Beyoncé’s second “Club Renaissance” party in celebration of her seventh solo studio album. In August, Beyoncé hosted another celebration at the Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition. The Studio 54-themed party brought together the likes of Jay-Z, Tyler Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, La La Anthony and many others.

For the New York party, Beyoncé wore a custom House of Timothy White shimmery bodysuit designed with a plunging neck. She paired the look with matching gloves, Giuseppe Zanotti crystal-embellished platform heels, Wolford tights and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. 

Beyoncé Hosts 'Renaissance' Album Party at Paris Fashion Week

