Beyoncé’s Ivy Park ath-leisure brand is back with a unisex collection.

The singer revealed on Instagram Monday pieces from her first collection with Adidas, which she decided will be unisex after seeing that men were also interested in the line.

The collection, which will be released on Jan. 18, is the first for Beyoncé as the full owner of the Ivy Park brand.

She initially launched Ivy Park in 2016 with Topshop tycoon, Philip Green, but after a series of sexual assault allegations against him, Beyoncé bought back his shares in November 2018 to assume full ownership of the line. It was announced this April that she was teaming with Adidas to continue the Ivy Park brand.

Beyoncé opened up about the new collection for her Elle Magazine January 2020 cover story, stating that the new collection “incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.”

Beyoncé posted six images from the collection to her Instagram, showing pieces like an Ivy Park gold grill; a wine-colored, long-sleeve bodysuit; and white sneakers with Adidas’ iconic three stripes in a deep purple hue. This is the first time that Beyoncé is offering footwear for Ivy Park.

Read more here:

A Brief History of Beyoncé at Fashion Week

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Alexander McQueen at ‘Lion King’ Premiere

All the High-Fashion Moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Spirit’ Music Video

WATCH: Talking With Blue Ivy’s Stylist