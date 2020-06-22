Beyoncé and Zerina Akers have created an extensive resource for consumers to shop from Black-owned businesses.

The music icon and her longtime fashion stylist teamed to create Black Owned Everything, an ongoing directory of Black-owned businesses. The duo released the directory on Friday in celebration of Juneteenth.

The expansive directory includes businesses across fashion, beauty, home items, art, and food and beverage, among others.

Black Owned Everything has been spotlighting the brands on its Instagram page — which was created on June 4 and now boasts more than 54,000 followers — including fashion labels Kai Collective, Daily Paper and Cold Laundry and beauty brands such as Lauren Napier Beauty, Bekura Beauty and Rose Ingleton MD Skincare.

The directory is also championing independent Black fashion designers such as Samantha Black of Sammy B Designs, Keya Martin of shoe label Keeyahri, Briana Danyele and Carlton Yaito, among others.

In conjunction with the directory, Beyoncé released a new song on Friday, “Black Parade,” with all proceeds going to the singer’s BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund to support Black-owned small businesses.

