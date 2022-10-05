×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

After One Year Online, Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its Physical Format: Hits and Misses

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s ‘Lose Yourself in Love’ Studio 54-inspired Campaign Video Set to ‘Summer Renaissance’

The video is part of the musician’s second campaign with the jewelry brand.

Beyoncé for Tiffany & Co. film
Beyoncé for Tiffany & Co. Courtesy

Beyoncé is continuing her partnership with Tiffany & Co. with a new campaign video.

After debuting images of Beyoncé’s first solo campaign last month, Tiffany & Co. released on Monday a video to go along with its “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign. The video was directed by Mark Romanek and is set to Beyonce’s song “Summer Renaissance,” which is part of her recently released album, “Renaissance.” 

The campaign video is also inspired by the Studio 54 era, showing Beyoncé performing in a disco-themed club. Beyoncé is seen in the video wearing a custom Tiffany Setting engagement ring in platinum with a round 10-carat diamond. She also wears a Tiffany HardWear necklace.

Related Galleries

Beyoncé for Tiffany & Co.

The video accompanies campaign imagery that was released last month, where Beyoncé is seen wearing custom looks from brands like LaQuan Smith, Graham Cruz, Michel Challita and others. She also models Tiffany styles from collections like Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and Tiffany Lock. She’s also seen wearing pieces designed by Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti. 

“We have seen the worlds of culture and fashion colliding,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany & Co., on Beyoncé’s campaign. “So it made sense for us to tap into this rather than having a complete[ly] different side of Beyoncé.” 

Tiffany & Co. first tapped Beyoncé as a brand ambassador last year, along with her husband Jay-Z. The couple appeared in their first ad together where Beyoncé modeled the iconic 128.54-carat Tiffany Yellow Diamond, making her the fourth woman to publicly wear the jewel.

Beyoncé for Tiffany & Co.
Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Hot Summer Bags

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad