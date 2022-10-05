Beyoncé Stars in Tiffany & Co.’s ‘Lose Yourself in Love’ Studio 54-inspired Campaign Video Set to ‘Summer Renaissance’

Beyoncé is continuing her partnership with Tiffany & Co. with a new campaign video.

After debuting images of Beyoncé’s first solo campaign last month, Tiffany & Co. released on Monday a video to go along with its “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign. The video was directed by Mark Romanek and is set to Beyonce’s song “Summer Renaissance,” which is part of her recently released album, “Renaissance.”

The campaign video is also inspired by the Studio 54 era, showing Beyoncé performing in a disco-themed club. Beyoncé is seen in the video wearing a custom Tiffany Setting engagement ring in platinum with a round 10-carat diamond. She also wears a Tiffany HardWear necklace.

Beyoncé for Tiffany & Co.

The video accompanies campaign imagery that was released last month, where Beyoncé is seen wearing custom looks from brands like LaQuan Smith, Graham Cruz, Michel Challita and others. She also models Tiffany styles from collections like Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and Tiffany Lock. She’s also seen wearing pieces designed by Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti.

“We have seen the worlds of culture and fashion colliding,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany & Co., on Beyoncé’s campaign. “So it made sense for us to tap into this rather than having a complete[ly] different side of Beyoncé.”

Tiffany & Co. first tapped Beyoncé as a brand ambassador last year, along with her husband Jay-Z. The couple appeared in their first ad together where Beyoncé modeled the iconic 128.54-carat Tiffany Yellow Diamond, making her the fourth woman to publicly wear the jewel.