×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Hail Strong Paris Collections as the Simpsons Steal the Show

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling Signs First Ambassadorship — With Tag Heuer

Business

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter Despite Pandemic Woes

Beyoncé Wears Custom Black Dress for ‘The Harder They Fall’ Movie Premiere

The music icon looked to Kosovo-based designer Valdrin Sahiti for the occasion.

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The
Beyoncé in custom Valdrin Sahiti Instagram/Beyoncé

Beyoncé brought her standout style to the premiere of Netflix’s new film, “The Harder They Fall.”

The music icon attended the film premiere Wednesday night in London wearing a custom look by Kosovo-based fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti. The formfitting black dress was designed with silk and velvet and featured a plunging neckline and asymmetric sculptural bustier.

Beyoncé paired the look with black sunglasses, a Judith Leiber crystal-embellished clutch and diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz. She attended the premiere, which was presented during the BFI London Film Festival, with husband Jay-Z, who wore a black tuxedo by Tom Ford. Beyoncé shared photos of herself and Jay-Z on Instagram, giving a closer look at her custom gown.

The singer has previously worn other looks designed by Sahiti, including a formfitting red gown with a thigh-high slit she wore in January 2020. Sahiti’s designs have also been worn by the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Winnie Harlow, Bella Thorne and Kylie Jenner, who wore a crystal-embellished gown in her campaign for her recently launched Kylie Baby brand.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were joined by other stars on the red carpet, including Regina King, Idris Elba, Kid Cudi, Regé-Jean Page and others. Jay-Z is one of the film’s producers and cowrote the music.

Related Galleries

The couple was recently tapped by Tiffany & Co. to front the fine jeweler’s new campaigns, marking the first time Beyoncé and Jay-Z appear together in an ad campaign. In the ad, Beyoncé is seen wearing the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, which sizes at 128.54 carats. Beyoncé is one of four women who’ve worn the diamond, joining the likes of Lady Gaga, Audrey Hepburn and socialite Mary Whitehouse.

READ MORE HERE: 

Looking Back at Beyoncé’s Best Fashion Moments 

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond 

Beyoncé Praises Olivier Rousteing at Balmain’s Historic Show 

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Beyoncé Custom Black Dress at 'The

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad