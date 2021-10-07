Beyoncé Wears Custom Black Dress for ‘The Harder They Fall’ Movie Premiere

Beyoncé brought her standout style to the premiere of Netflix’s new film, “The Harder They Fall.”

The music icon attended the film premiere Wednesday night in London wearing a custom look by Kosovo-based fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti. The formfitting black dress was designed with silk and velvet and featured a plunging neckline and asymmetric sculptural bustier.

Beyoncé paired the look with black sunglasses, a Judith Leiber crystal-embellished clutch and diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz. She attended the premiere, which was presented during the BFI London Film Festival, with husband Jay-Z, who wore a black tuxedo by Tom Ford. Beyoncé shared photos of herself and Jay-Z on Instagram, giving a closer look at her custom gown.

The singer has previously worn other looks designed by Sahiti, including a formfitting red gown with a thigh-high slit she wore in January 2020. Sahiti’s designs have also been worn by the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Winnie Harlow, Bella Thorne and Kylie Jenner, who wore a crystal-embellished gown in her campaign for her recently launched Kylie Baby brand.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were joined by other stars on the red carpet, including Regina King, Idris Elba, Kid Cudi, Regé-Jean Page and others. Jay-Z is one of the film’s producers and cowrote the music.

The couple was recently tapped by Tiffany & Co. to front the fine jeweler’s new campaigns, marking the first time Beyoncé and Jay-Z appear together in an ad campaign. In the ad, Beyoncé is seen wearing the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, which sizes at 128.54 carats. Beyoncé is one of four women who’ve worn the diamond, joining the likes of Lady Gaga, Audrey Hepburn and socialite Mary Whitehouse.

