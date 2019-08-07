Beyoncé is getting the Smithsonian treatment.

The singer’s portrait from her Vogue September 2018 cover shoot will be on display at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. The portrait was photographed by 24-year-old Tyler Mitchell, who became the first African-American to shoot a cover for the magazine in its 126-year history.

Mitchell took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share the news, posting the portrait with a caption reading: “A year ago today, we broke the flood gates open. Since then it was important to spend the whole year running through them making sure every piece of the gate was knocked down. And now, I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.”

Beyoncé’s Vogue September issue cover made headlines for the fact that editor in chief Anna Wintour gave the singer creative control over the issue. Beyoncé helped choose Mitchell as the issue’s photographer and wrote the captions for the images.

“It’s important to me that I help open doors for younger artists,” Beyoncé wrote in an article for the issue. “There are so many cultural and societal barriers to entry that I like to do what I can to level the playing field, to present a different point of view for people who may feel like their voices don’t matter.”

Since the Beyoncé cover shoot, Mitchell also photographed Zendaya for Vogue’s June 2019 issue and two other editorials for the magazine.

Read more on Beyoncé here:

All the High Fashion Looks From Beyoncé’s ‘Spirit’ Music Video

Beyoncé Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at ‘The Lion King’ UK Premiere

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Wear Matching Alexander McQueen at ‘The Lion King’ Premiere

WATCH: Blue Ivy’s Stylist Takes Us Into His World