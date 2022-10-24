×
Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala

The singer was accompanied by Jay-Z, who wore a classic tuxedo.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose for photographers upon arrival at the 'Lion King' European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Beyoncé arrives at the Disney's THE LION KING World Premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Beyonce poses in the press room with the awards for best music video for "Formation" and best urban contemporary album for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
View ALL 25 Photos

Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist.

For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust.

She accessorized with hot pink satin opera gloves, also from Gucci, that had an oversize balloon cuff, and a pair of chandelier diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Beyoncé went for an evening-ready makeup look, including a honey brown nude lip, blush and a smokey eye shadow with mascara. She had her hair done in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back.

Stylist KJ Moody worked with Beyoncé to create the custom Gucci look. Moody has recently dressed the singer in R13, Paco Rabanne and Sergio Hudson.

Beyoncé was accompanied by her husband, rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z, who wore a classic black tuxedo with a double-breasted velvet blazer.

The singer has had a busy year promoting her new album “Renaissance,” which dropped on July 29 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, marking her seventh consecutive album to do so. The promotional images for the album featured Beyoncé in notable designers including Schiaparelli, Mugler and Alaïa.

The Wearable Art Gala helped raise funds for the organization’s artistic and youth mentorship programs. This year’s theme took inspiration from the films “Harlem Nights” and “The Cotton Club,” celebrating fashion between 1920 and 1950. Academy Award-nominated actress Angela Bassett was honored with the Film & TV Icon Award, and artist Mark Bradford received the Art Icon Award.

