The Beyhive now has something to wear to the beach.

The uber-popular Ivy Park collection, created by Beyoncé in 2016 and a partnership with Adidas since 2020, is dropping a Flex Park swimwear capsule next month that is designed to celebrate “the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality — positively and boldly.”

And even though Beyoncé hasn’t donned a bikini to market this particular collection, the brand has lined up other high-powered faces to front the campaign: beauty entrepreneur and fashion influencer Kristen Noel Crawley along with actor Quincy Brown and body-positive influencer Tabria Majors. Beyoncé did tease the collection with a short video on the Ivy Park Instagram account Thursday, which began with waves crashing and the tag line, “How Do You Flex?” The previous day, Ivy Park’s Instagram posted a photo of a set of weights under fluorescent lighting in an ’80s-inspired room with wood-paneled walls and tan carpeting that featured the same tag line, “How Do You Flex?”

Flex Park, which marks the first foray into swimwear for the Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration, will boast a bright neon color palette — solar orange and screaming orange — with contrasting white stripes and accents, including the Ivy Park monogram. Key items include one- and two-piece bathing suits and beach-ready cover-ups for women as well as a men’s matching shirt and shirt set, a slide, a unisex bucket hat and tote bag. Other accessories include a towel and water bottle.

Fabrics include polyester swim materials containing a minimum of 85 percent recycled content, performance stretch wovens, chiffon and performance mesh fabrics.

Sizing is inclusive, ranging from XS to 4X and the collection is designed to be mixed and matched. The slides are being offered in sizes 5 to 15.

Prices range from $45 to $75 for the apparel, $75 for the unisex slides and $40 to $120 for accessories.

The Flex Park capsule will launch July 22 on the Adidas web site and will be available in select retail stores globally beginning July 23.

The first Ivy Park collection with Adidas debuted last January. Beyoncé had launched the line with Topshop in 2016. But after sexual assault allegations surfaced around Sir Philip Green, Topshop’s then-chief executive officer, which he denied, she bought back his shares and assumed full ownership of the line in November 2018. In 2019, she revealed that she had brought the collection to Adidas.

In February of this year, the singer offered a ski-inspired collection of apparel, footwear and accessories called Icy Park, the third collection in the Adidas x Ivy Park series. Beyoncé was the star of the campaign and was featured alongside Hailey Bieber, record label executive and rapper Gucci Mane, singer Kaash Paige, and models Akesha Murray, Shi Gray and Kyla Coleman.

That collection was an extension of the brand’s “This Is Your Park” mantra, which was the theme of the second collection. Beyoncé came up with the idea last year during the pandemic as she looked inward mentally, physically and emotionally. She encouraged her fans to do the same and explore questions such as: where is your beast mode, what drives you, where do your dreams lie, what is your motivation? For her, the response is: your park.

The swimwear capsule is being referred to by Adidas and Ivy Park as collection 3.5 and sources said a larger, more comprehensive themed collection is being prepped for fall.