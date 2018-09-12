Beyond Proper by Boston Proper, the Boca Raton, Fla.-based catalogue and online retailer in the midst of a digital transformation, has promoted Sheryl Clark to president and chief executive officer, from chief merchandising officer. Clark will continue to lead its evolution from a catalogue-based brand to an e-commerce focused business.

Beyond Proper by Boston Proper is the new moniker of the 25-year-old brand, which went only by the latter half until February, claiming that it’s “not from Boston and has never been proper.”

“[We] empower women to believe that confidence is the sexiest thing they can wear,” said Clark, noting that Beyond Proper makes runway trends wearable and functional for its consumers. “To truly achieve that, we have to start with trust and continue with reliability.”

The latter is where Fit Analytics comes in, a cutting-edge, learning technology that helps create strong relationships with new and loyal Beyond Proper customers. “We’ve already seen bottom-line results in terms of higher conversion and lower returns,” the company said.

The Fit Finder size adviser “gives us a best-in-class online fitting room that removes sizing uncertainty for our shoppers while helping us drive significant revenue growth through increased conversions and reduced returns,” said Beyond Proper chief operating officer Michael Truong. “The goal is to get all of our shoppers to use Fit Finder.”

Clark relaunched her personal Instagram page as a platform for everything associated with the ceo and Beyond Proper. @SherylatBeyondProper features photos of Clark wearing the brand’s styles and is a window onto her role as ceo. She also posts campaign images of the latest styles dropped.

Clark in her sartorial choices embodies the fearlessness she promotes to consumers. No garment is too short, revealing, tight or embellished as the ceo dons off-the-shoulder dresses, cold-shoulder blouses, short shorts, ripped jeans and an animal print maxidress. Customers appreciate Clark’s honesty. “Ladies, this is the best top ever. Goodbye muffin top, hello boobs,” she posted about the Beyond Slim and Shape Surplice Top. Wearing a red halter maxidress with a plunging neckline and holding a drink, Clark wrote, “Date night in Delray Beach,” and elsewhere, “Shoe whore. I’m OK with that.”